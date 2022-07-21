20 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (July 22-24)

The weekend is officially here and there’s a lot going on around the city. Here’s our guide on the top things to do:

RELATED: 5 Free Waterfront Festivals + Summer Night Markets Across Metro Vancouver

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Surrey Fusion Fest

The 15th annual Surrey Fusion Festival will bring live entertainment, dance battles, food and more to Holland Park from Saturday, July 23 to Sunday, July 24. And the best part is, admission is free.

It’s BC’s largest multicultural event, with more than 40 community-hosted cultural pavilions and dozens of vendors serving up cuisine from around the world.

When & Where: Saturday, July 23 to Sunday, July 24 at Holland Park

The Wizard’s Den Semester II

A theatre show meets an escape room with cocktails….what more could you want! This is a Harry Potter themed event like no other, expect incredible actors, riddles, cocktails and magic!

For wizards and witches that have been in lessons with us before or have never visited The Wizard’s Den, you can expect the unexpected.

When & Where: Select dates and times at the Vancouver Alpen Club. Learn more.

Celebration of Light Fireworks – Night 1

The Honda Celebration of Light is the world’s largest offshore fireworks competition and one of Canada’s biggest celebrations.

This year, spectators will be proud to note Canada will be competing on its home turf against Japan and Spain. The weekend’s schedule is as follows:

Japan – Saturday, July 23: 10pm to 10:25pm.

Remember to get there early to secure a spot. While you’re waiting, you can enjoy the free live entertainment on the beach, and an air show courtesy of Red Bull at 7:40 pm. Here’s the full schedule.

When & Where: July 23, 2022 – fireworks start at 10 p.m.

BC’s Largest Caribbean Festival

The festival will shift from its long-time North Vancouver location to Town Centre Park in Coquitlam this weekend.

Over the course of two days the Caribbean festival will feature a multicultural parade, stage performers, multiple food vendors, crafts and clothing vendors, children’s amusement, and streetball basketball tournament.

When & Where: July 23 and 24 at Coquitlam Town Centre Park

Potion Putt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hidden Vancouver (@hidden.vancouverca)

A cool golf experience inspired by famous fantasy and fictional Wizards has arrived in Vancouver. The pop-up allows you to test your wizarding putt putt skills in a unique dark lit environment.

Embark on 9 wand-erful holes of magic and encounter smoking cauldrons, tasty beverages, and magical portals along the way.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary. See available times here.

Bubble Tea Festival

The celebration of all things boba will be taking place at Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium this weekend. You can find 10 bubble tea brands up for order, alongside delicious street food like fried Taiwanese chicken and BBQ eats.

There will also be performances, games, and a pearl judging contest where people can vote for their favourite bubble tea shop.

When & Where: Friday, July 22nd 11am-8pm and Saturday, July 23rd 11am-5pm at Swangard Stadium

Langley Night Market

The Fort Langley Night Market is back this Friday. The event is a community gathering to bring people together in an outdoor space like no other with play areas, vendors, music, food, beer & wine.

Admission is free.

When & Where: July 15, 5-10 pm at the corner of Glover Rd and Mary Ave.

Movies On The Mountain

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind outdoor movie experience at Grouse Mountain this weekend with stunning views of the Cascade Mountain Range. Ferris Buller’s Day Off will be screened this Friday

When & Where: Friday, July 29 at Grouse Mountain (Altitudes Bistro). Please note while the screening is free, each guest must a gondola ticket to get up the mountain. Sunset rates are currently offered for $25 after 7 pm.

TGIF: Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TGIFoodtrucks (@tgifoodtrucks)

TGIFood Trucks – Thank Granville It’s Food trucks – is a curated collection of Vancouver’s finest food trucks organized by The South Granville Business Improvement Association. Food trucks will be on-site all weekend from 11:30 am to 7 pm.

When & Where: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays to August 28 at Fir Street and West 10th Avenue

NEW DATES: Alice in Wonderland Cocktail Bar

Fall down the rabbit hole and explore this whimsical pop-up experience where you can make cocktails under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter and expect things to get curious and curiouser. The Wonderland tea party experience has been extended due to popular demand. Here’s a look at the new dates and times.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary.

Ongoing Things To Do

Fridays on Front

Fridays on Front is New Westminster’s weekly summer event running every Friday evening from 5:00-8:00pm for eight consecutive weeks (July 7 – August 25) on the 600 block of Front Street. The family friendly market will feature food trucks, a beer garden, artisan vendors, and live music.

When & Where: 5-8pm on Friday, 600 block of Front Street, Downtown New West

Glow in the Dark Paddleboarding

Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek. Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment.

When & Where: Each tour departs from Granville Island every Friday and Saturday

Playland

Playland is back with the classic attractions that park goers have grown to love such as the games, rides, attractions and of course the food. In addition, the haunted house will also return to the Playland lineup for the first time in years.

When & Where: Select days and every weekend throughout June and July at 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Shipyards Live

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live series is back at the Shipyards development site.The event feature live entertainment, food trucks, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, and a beer garden.

When & Where: 3pm – 11pm, every Friday at the Shipyards District, North Vancouver

Burnaby Village Museum

This year marks 50 years since the Burnaby Village Museum opened to the public for its first full year in 1972. This year they’re back with all new attractions, sights to see, and activities.

Where: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby BC. Admission is free however carousel rides are $2.65.

Check out Vancouver’s New Arcade Bar

The new GRETA arcade and bar has taken over the space previously occupied by The Bourbon and has given it a makeover. Inside you’ll find an arcade, ping pong, air hockey, skee ball, street food, and a bar.

Where: 50 W Cordova Street (Gastown)

Richmond Night Market

The annual Richmond Night Market is back and will remain open throughout the entire Summer. This year’s market aims to provide an authentic Shanghai experience. Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

When & Where: Open Friday – Sunday. Corner of No. 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station

FlyOver Canada – Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies

Connect with the sights, sounds and spirit of the Canadian Rockies. FlyOver’s latest flight ride transports you over iconic mountain scenery, from the legendary waters of Maligne Lake to the snowy heights of Mount Somervell.

When & Where: Daily at 999 Canada Place

Downtown Langley Mural Walks

Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley. The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike.

Where: Downtown Langley

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel! In T. rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre. Admission this weekend is free, which is expected cause massive delays and sold out shows.

Where: Science World

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.