18 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (Feb 3-5)

No weekend plans? We’ve got you covered with a list of 16 fun things to do, see and taste in Metro Vancouver.

From dining out at the city’s best restaurants and digging into unique takes on the poutine, to sipping on some unconventional hot chocolates — here’s how to make the most of the weekend.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Dine Out Vancouver (Last Call)

Foodies hoping to enjoy a meal out without breaking the bank can take advantage of some great deals up for grabs during Dine Out Vancouver.

The festival has more than 100 restaurants offering menus that are $35 or less. And this weekend is your final chance to get a taste. These are some of the best deals you can get up until Feb. 5.

When & Where: All weekend long at participating locations across Metro Vancouver

All Dressed In White Bridal Show

The All Dressed in White Bridal Show offers engaged couples a refreshing alternative to the traditional bridal fair, showcasing a handpicked collection of sought after vendors in the wedding industry. Score your last minute tickets for only $10 – 50% off! The first 100 engaged couples will also receive a complimentary bridal bag.

When & Where: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, 15269 104th Avenue, Surrey

Setsubun Festival

The Powell Street Festival Society is hosting the new Setsubun Festival at Oppenheimer Park this Sunday.

The event will feature live performances, drumming, food, and more. And best of all, it’s free.

When & Where: Sunday at Oppenheimer Park, Vancouver

Hot Chocolate Fest

It’s the sweetest time of the year, as chocoholics can indulge in all kinds of hot chocolate, including sweet, salty and even cheesy.

The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival is on now until Feb. 14. And these are just a few of the flavours you can sip on before it’s over.

When & Where: All weekend long at participating locations across Metro Vancouver

The Lantern City

Lantern City returns to light up the new year with arts and culture! Featuring artworks from Indigenous artists, South Asian artists, and more, these lanterns are highlighting the beautiful communities of Vancouver. Find them at the Jack Poole Plaza, Ocean Artworks (Granville Island), and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (North of the Vancouver Art Gallery). Enjoy the winter landscape with these story-filled lanterns and create a unique new year memory.

When & Where: Now – Feb 16 at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (North of the Vancouver Art Gallery), Ocean Artworks (Granville Island) and Jack Poole Plaza

La Poutine Week

This event celebrating Canada’s unofficial national drunk food has officially kicked off and is taking place until Feb. 14.

There are lots of unique poutines to choose from, including a holiday poutine at Fable Bar and a cheesy chicken poutine at Five Star Fried Chicken.

When & Where: All weekend long at various locations

LunarFest Vancouver

Join LunarFest at the Ocean Artworks pavilion for weekend after weekend of fun with a variety of workshop activities, all exploring our connections with nature, culture, and each other. Inspire your creativity with a refreshing natural-dye art exhibition as well as crafts, music, performances, and more from the diverse communities that make up Vancouver. Welcome the Year of the Rabbit by unleashing your imagination!

When & Where: Jan 21 – Feb 20 (11 am – 4 pm) at Ocean Artworks Pavilion on Granville Island

Burger Bender

Head to Match Eatery & Public House to take advantage of its annual Burger Bender event.

Burger lovers can sink their teeth into seven limited-time burgers that are to die for. The event is available at all of their locations up until Feb. 26.

When & Where: All weekend long at various locations

The Naughty But Nice Show

The Taboo Naughty But Nice Sex Show provides an upscale adult playground dedicated to enhancing lifestyles, encouraging romance, personal betterment and all things Taboo.

Check it out at the Vancouver Convention Centre on Friday.

When & Where: Friday at the Vancouver Convention Centre, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Global Game Jam Vancouver

Global Game Jam is a yearly event where game makers come together and make a game in just a few days.

You can come with a team or form a team with others all while learning new skills.

When & Where: All weekend long at the Institute of Technology Development of Canada, 475 Granville Street, Vancouver

Vancouver International Boat Show

Check out the boating event of the year in Western Canada. The Vancouver International Boat Show features over 200 exhibitors.

It’s on all weekend long at BC Place and Granville Island.

When & Where: All weekend long at BC Place and Granville Island, Vancouver

Beyond Van Gogh

Dive into the world of Van Gogh at this immersive art exhibit taking place in Surrey.

Through the use of cutting-edge projection technology and an original score, Beyond Van Gogh breathes new life into over 300 of Van Gogh’s artworks.

When & Where: All weekend long at the Cloverdale Agriplex, 17798 62 Avenue, Surrey

Love Lights at the Capilano Suspension Bridge

Take your date night to the next level by bringing your significant other to Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park.

The suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina and park will all feature Valentine’s themed lighting experiences and activities that will dazzle and amaze romantics of all ages. It kicks off Friday.

When & Where: All weekend long at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Ongoing Things To Do

Skate at an outdoor rink

Spend the winter months taking advantage of outdoor rinks. Whether you’re new to skating or the next Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir — it’s a fun way to pass the time.

Choose between the rink at Robson Square in downtown Vancouver or the one at the Shipyards on the North Shore. Both are free (if you have your own skates). Or you can rent them on-site.

When & Where: 800 Robson Street in downtown Vancouver and 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Lunar New Year at Metropolis at Metrotown

Celebrate Lunar New Year at the Grand Court in Metrotown. The mall is hosting a variety of activities now until Feb. 5.

They include a series of special live cultural performances, craft demonstrations and workshops and even some special prizes.

When & Where: Now until Feb. 5 at Metropolis at Metrotown, Burnaby

Weekend brunch

Is it really the weekend if you don’t go out for brunch at least once? Metro Vancouver is home to some top notch restaurants whipping up brunch dishes that are to die for.

One of the newest brunch menus can be found at 16 West on the North Shore. The casual dining destination just unveiled a new menu, available on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It consists of a housemade coffee cake with honey mascarpone cream, Belgium waffles, steak hash and a variety of bennies (lobster, mushroom spinach and the classic with Canadian back bacon).

When & Where: Weekends at 140 16th St W, North Vancouver

Flyover Canada

This popular attraction is the perfect rainy day activity. Flyover is offering its signature Canada “ride” along with a trek over Taiwan.

Guests will be strapped in as they head on an immersive adventure, complete with special effects and other bells and whistles.

When & Where: All weekend long at Canada Place, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Margarita Mondays

While it may not be on the weekend — there’s no reason you can’t extend it by enjoying a Margarita Monday after work. Monarca Cocina Mexicana is kicking each week off in style with the debut of a new menu, available Mondays starting at 4 p.m.

It features a curated list of unique margaritas as well as specially priced food options, including tacos campechanos, ceviche de camaron, tacos fritos de pollo and papas con chorizo y salsa verde.

When & Where: Mondays at 181 Carrall Street, Vancouver

