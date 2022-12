It’s Christmas time in the city! Spend the weekend with loved ones celebrating the best of the holiday season with one of these festive events.

From Christmas markets to twinkling light displays, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this weekend.

So get that last bit of shopping done and check out one of these events happening in and around Vancouver.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

A Christmas Cocktail Story Retro Holiday Pop-Up

Friday is the final day of the retro-themed pop-up bar A Christmas Cocktail Story at Dalina in Chinatown.

Inside a room specially decorated for holiday fun and photos, guests can enjoy traditional holiday Americana dishes created by Chef Karl Gregg of Rosie’s BBQ alongside festive cocktails designed by local legend Scotty Marshall (Mamie Taylor’s) with help from former Vancouver Bartender of the Year Ron Oliver.

When & Where: Friday, Dec. 24 at Dalina, 687 Main Street

Indigenous Holiday Market

Last-minute shoppers can find some one-of-a-kind gifts at this holiday market in Vancouver.

Find all kinds of handmade arts and crafts by Indigenous artists, including jewelry, carvings and apparel. It’s happening Friday and Saturday at the Britannia Community Services Centre.

When & Where: Friday, Dec. 23 and Saturday, Dec. 24 at Britannia Community Services Centre, 1661 Napier Street

Christmas Day run at Morton Park

This Christmas Day run is returning to Morton Park this year. Work off some of those holiday treats with a run through the scenic Stanley Park.

There will be both a 5K and a 10L run and it will start and finish at the Laughing Statues at English Bay.

When & Where: Sunday, Dec. 25 at 5:30 pm at Morton Park, 1800 Morton Avenue

Ongoing Things To Do

Tinseltown Bar

Everyday is Christmas at this festive pop-up bar in Vancouver. The creators of The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, The Beauty & The Beast Experience and Neverland Bar are bringing Tinseltown to The Alpen Club just in time for the holidays.

Guests can expect Christmas tunes, themed drinks and of course, lots of tinsel.

When & Where: Various dates available at The Alpen Club, 4875 Victoria Drive

Holiday Splash at the Vancouver Aquarium

Explore oceans of holiday magic during Holiday Splash at the Vancouver Aquarium. Guests can discover Scuba Claus diving daily through Christmas Eve.

There’s also an enchanting Jelly Snow Globe surrounded by more than 65,000 incredible animals.

When & Where: Up until Jan. 2 at the Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way

Fleurs de Villes NOËL

This vibrant display is helping the city celebrate the holidays by brightening up downtown Vancouver streets.

Follow the floral trail along Robson Street and enjoy festive floral workshops led by Vancouver’s favourite florists.

When & Where: All weekend long on Robson Street

Peak of Christmas

Feel the enchantment and radiance of twinkling lights, the calm echo of the snow and the joy of witnessing real reindeer at Vancouver’s North Pole, also known as Grouse Mountain.

Enjoy the natural beauty of Blue Grouse Lake, lit by breathtaking light installations. And go for a stroll through the light tunnel or experience the tranquil beauty of skating on the 8,000 square foot mountaintop ice skating pond.

When & Where: Now until Jan. 2 at Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver

VanDusen’s Festival of Lights

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. And one of Vancouver’s most highly-anticipated holiday events helps prove that.

The VanDusen Festival of Lights has run every year since 1984. And over the years it’s grown to encompass more than one million dazzling lights and displays to spread holiday cheer.

When & Where: Up until Jan. 2 (closed Christmas Day) at VanDusen Botanical Garden, 5251 Oak Street

Vancouver Christmas Market

Everyone’s favourite holiday tradition has its final day on Friday. The German-inspired Vancouver Christmas Market has something for everyone.

Shop dozens of local vendors, sip on some mulled wine and dig into authentic German eats while enjoying the festive atmosphere.

When & Where: Friday, Dec. 24 at Jack Poole Plaza, 1055 Canada Place

Christmas at Canada Place

From now through January 2, the public is invited to celebrate Christmas at Canada Place.

Soak in the season and experience this popular annual holiday tradition, featuring the nostalgic tradition of the Woodward’s Windows, a spectacular holiday lighting display presented by Best Buy, the iconic Sails of Light, and the festive Avenue of Trees.

When & Where: All weekend at Canada Place

Canyon Lights

Ready, set, glow! Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park will run until Jan. 22.

This world-famous attraction is lit from one end to another, making it an incredible sight to see. Visitors can witness the Capilano River become illuminated while walking across the 140-metre-long suspension bridge.

But the bridge is only part of the attraction. Guests can experience the entire rainforest and infamous TreeTops Adventure lit with dazzling lights. The park is also home to the eight tallest Christmas trees in the world.

When & Where: Until Jan. 22 (closed Christmas Day) at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, 3735 Capilano Road in North Vancouver

Santa Express Train at Bear Creek Park

The Santa Express has returned to Bear Creek Park in Surrey.

This annual event is back to provide a lot of joy, glee and loads of family fun. There is a chance to meet Santa, take photos, and take a mini train through an enchanted and fully lit-up forest.

When & Where: Every evening from 6 to 9 pm (closed Christmas Day) at Bear Creek Park in Surrey

Skating at Robson Square Ice Rink

Strap on some skates and frolic on one of Vancouver’s most beloved ice rinks for free (if you have your own skates).

The Robson Square rink has always been a popular spot for holiday shoppers. Conveniently located in the centre of downtown, the outdoor rink features a glass ceiling that beautifully lights up for the festive season.

When & Where: All weekend long at Robson Square, 800 Robson Square

Skating at The Shipyards

North Vancouver’s impressive 12,000 square foot skating rink in The Shipyards is a must and it’s free (if you bring your own skates).

The massive rink features a powerful sound system and has a retractable roof, so people can enjoy the skylights – or the rain. It also has little islands on the ice to weave around.

When & Where: All weekend long (closed Christmas Day) at The Shipyards in North Vancouver

Lights By The Lake

‘Tis the season for romantic strolls filled with twinkling lights and small town charm. Get that Hallmark movie feeling at Lights By The Lake in Harrison Hot Springs.

See the village all lit up in true holiday fashion. Spectators can enjoy the scenery along the two-kilometre promenade with the warm glow of Christmas lights and holiday feels. Visitors may even spot a Sasquatch or two along the way.

When & Where: All weekend long at the waterfront promenade in Harrison Hot Springs

Heritage Christmas at Burnaby Village Museum

Experience Burnaby in all its festive beauty. Heritage Christmas is making a comeback this year. The Burnaby Village Museum’s annual event features a completely transformed holiday experience with traditional decorations, lights and holiday spirit.

The event takes place now until Jan. 2, and the best part yet—it’s free.

When & Where: Up until Jan. 2 (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) at Burnaby Village Museum, 6501 Deer Lake Ave

Lumière

Experience Lumiere this winter. The annual event is inspired by light and artistic expression.

The West End, English Bay, Jim Deva Plaza and the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza have come alive with a series of dazzling light installations.

When & Where: All weekend long at various locations in downtown Vancouver

Lights at Lafarge

Coquitlam’s largest holiday light display is back. Stunning the area of Town Centre Park, Lights at Lafarge will wow spectators as they walk through the beautiful Christmas displays and enjoy some festive fun.

For nine full weeks, this huge and beautiful display will light up the 1.2km stroll around the lake.

When & Where: Now until Jan. 31 at Lafarge Lake, 1201 Pinetree Way in Coquitlam

Sea to Sky Gondola’s Spirit of the Season

The Spirit of the Season is alive in Squamish.

The holiday festivities are returning to the Sea to Sky Gondola, including a decorated forest walk, festive lunches, photos with Santa Claus himself, and even a guided sunset snowshoe tour with headlamps.

When & Where: All weekend long at the Sea to Sky Gondola, 36800 BC-99 in Squamish

Winterlust Dome Dining

Who says you can’t enjoy outdoor dining during the fall and winter months? Thanks to heated bubble domes, you can once again soak up the sights and sounds of outdoor dining while also staying warm and cozy.

The Westin Bayshore’s H Tasting Lounge has brought back its magical Winterlust dome dining experience in the heart of Coal Harbour.

When & Where: All weekend long at the Westin Bayshore, 1601 Bayshore Drive

Christmas Store at Potters

The entire Potters Nursery garden is now a magical winter wonderland where shoppers can find tens of thousands of holiday favourites.

At a sprawling 28,000 square-feet, the iconic store has something for everyone on your “nice” list and it’s open now up until Dec. 24.

When & Where: Until Dec. 24 at Potters, 19158 48th Avenue in Surrey

Metropolis at Metrotown

Check out all the holiday happenings at Metropolis at Metrotown this Christmas season. There are lots of festive activities taking place at the mall, including visits with Santa (after a two-year hiatus), as well as a toy drive, and gift wrapping stations.

Plus, with over 330 stores to choose from, you’ll find something for everyone on your list.

When & Where: All weekend long at Metropolis at Metrotown, 4700 Kingsway in Burnaby

Beyond King Tut

Nat Geo’s Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience recently opened in Vancouver.

Go beyond the mask and see Ancient Egypt’s most iconic king like never before at the Vancouver Convention Centre. With 9 galleries to explore, wind through the story of a young boy whose name still looms large, and how he changed the ancient – and modern – world.

When & Where: Now throughout December (closed Christmas Day) at the Vancouver Convention Centre, 999 Canada Place

Flyover Canada

This popular attraction is the perfect rainy day activity. Flyover is offering its signature Canada “ride” along with a trek to Hawaii.

Guests will be strapped in as they head on an immersive adventure, complete with special effects and other bells and whistles.

When & Where: All weekend long (closed Christmas Day) at Canada Place, 999 Canada Place

Beauty and the Beast Pop-Up Bar

Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, come along on a 90-minute journey and step into the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty & The Beast.

This pop-up bar is brought to you by the interactive team behind The Alice Cocktail Experience, Neverland and The Wizard’s Den.

When & Where: Various dates from now until Sunday, Jan. 22 (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) at Vancouver Alpen Club, 4875 Victoria Drive

Lumagica

This massive light festival will be taking place at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds this weekend. The fairgrounds will be transformed into various magical lands that capture the spirit of the holidays.

Stroll on a 1km walk that is fully lit up and explore a light tunnel that leads to Gingerbread Lane. It eventually takes you to a North Pole village with lots of festive displays.

When & Where: All weekend long (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, 17607-17905 62 Avenue in Surrey

New Cascades Casino

Cascades Casino Delta recently opened to the public so there’s no better time to check it out than right now.

The casino features a gaming floor with entertainment and multiple dining options, including their signature restaurants – Match Eatery & Public House, Summit Bar, and a full-service buffet.

When & Where: All weekend long at 6005 Highway 17A in Delta

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel in T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre.

When & Where: All weekend long (closed Christmas Day) at Science World

