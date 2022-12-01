29 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (Dec 2-4)

It’s the weekend and that means it’s time to get out and about and explore all the city has to offer during this time of year.

After all, it is the most wonderful time of the year. And with spectacular Christmas light displays and festivals galore to explore, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this weekend.

RELATED: Cozy Date Ideas For Fall & Winter In Metro Vancouver

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Candytown Yaletown

Yaletown will once again transform into a winter wonderland with The Best of CandyTown. Support local businesses and get into the holiday spirit with this free 2-day event from noon to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Guests can enjoy festive favourites, such as roaming holiday characters, incredible live ice sculpting, and a holiday gift market.

When & Where: Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 in Yaletown

North Vancouver’s Spirit of the Season Festival

Experience the magic of the holidays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at The Spirit of the Season Festival at The Shipyards.

Come spread cheer and enjoy live music, ice skating and entertainment under dazzling holiday lights.

When & Where: Saturday, Dec. 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Shipyards in North Vancouver

A Christmas Cocktail Story Retro Holiday Pop-Up

Vancouver foodies and cocktail lovers now have a new way to celebrate the holiday season with the launch of A Christmas Cocktail Story, a retro-themed pop-up at Dalina in Chinatown.

Inside a room specially decorated for holiday fun and photos, guests can enjoy traditional holiday Americana dishes created by Chef Karl Gregg of Rosie’s BBQ alongside festive cocktails designed by local legend Scotty Marshall (Mamie Taylor’s) with help from former Vancouver Bartender of the Year Ron Oliver.

When & Where: All weekend long at Dalina, 687 Main Street

Coquitlam Christmas Night Market

The Coquitlam Christmas Night Market is back for its second year. This 2-day event is held at the Evergreen Cultural Centre.

This one-of-a-kind market features over 40 plus vendors with gifts, pets, jewelry, clothing, and food for the entire family. There are several unique handmade vendors to help you find the perfect gift for the “hard to shop for” person in your life.

When & Where: Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Evergreen Cultural Centre, 1205 Pinetree Way in Coquitlam

Robson Square Ice Rink

Strap on some skates and frolic on one of Vancouver’s most beloved ice rinks, returning this weekend.

The Robson Square rink has always been a popular spot for holiday shoppers. Conveniently located in the centre of downtown, the outdoor rink features a glass ceiling that beautifully lights up for the festive season.

When & Where: All weekend long at Robson Square, 800 Robson Square

Project Everybody

The UN International Day of Persons with Disabilities & The Film and Performing Arts Festival is taking place on Friday.

There will be an art show and sale during the day, while an evening program will include short films, dance, and other exciting live presentations.

When & Where: Friday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at The Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre, 181 Roundhouse Mews

Japan Market Christmas Fair

Celebrate the holidays at Japan Market, happening on Saturday and Sunday at Robson Square.

Find everything from local arts and crafts to a vast selection of eats right on-site.

When & Where: Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 800 Robson Street

Dreams on Wheels Vancouver

Join the annual Dreams on Wheels toy drive benefiting the BC Children’s Hospital this weekend.

It’s taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in Richmond.

When & Where: Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 13880 Wireless Way in Richmond

Eternity Modern Warehouse

Eternity Modern is hosting a massive warehouse blowout sale on mid-century modern, modern, Scandinavian, and contemporary style furniture with up to 70% off. Over 300+ items have to go!

When & Where: Dec 3 + 4 at 3810 Jacombs Rd Unit 110, Richmond

Vancouver Gem and Mineral Show

Western Canada’s largest gem show is taking place this weekend. And it will feature 110 of the best gem, mineral and jewellery vendors from across Canada.

Find unique gems, fine crystals, rare fossils, handmade jewellery, fancy beads and more at the Pacific National Exhibition Forum.

When & Where: All weekend long at the Pacific National Exhibition Forum at 2901 E Hastings Street

Sea to Sky Gondola’s Spirit of the Season

The Spirit of the Season is alive in Squamish, starting this weekend.

The holiday festivities are returning to the Sea to Sky Gondola, including a decorated forest walk, festive lunches, photos with Santa Claus himself, and even a guided sunset snowshoe tour with headlamps.

When & Where: All weekend long at the Sea to Sky Gondola, 36800 BC-99 in Squamish

Ongoing Things To Do

Peak of Christmas

Feel the enchantment and radiance of twinkling lights, the calm echo of the snow and the joy of witnessing real reindeer at Vancouver’s North Pole, also known as Grouse Mountain.

Enjoy the natural beauty of Blue Grouse Lake, lit by breathtaking light installations. And go for a stroll through the light tunnel or experience the tranquil beauty of skating on the 8,000 square foot mountaintop ice skating pond.

When & Where: Now until Jan. 2 at Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver

VanDusen’s Festival of Lights

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. And one of Vancouver’s most highly-anticipated holiday events is officially back.

The VanDusen Festival of Lights has run every year since 1984. And over the years it’s grown to encompass more than one million dazzling lights and displays to spread holiday cheer.

When & Where: Up until Jan. 2 at VanDusen Botanical Garden, 5251 Oak Street

Vancouver Christmas Market

Everyone’s favourite holiday tradition has returned. The German-inspired Vancouver Christmas Market has something for everyone this holiday season.

Shop dozens of local vendors, sip on some mulled wine and dig into authentic German eats while enjoying the festive atmosphere.

When & Where: All weekend long at Jack Poole Plaza, 1055 Canada Place

Canyon Lights

Ready, set, glow! Canyon Lights is back at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park and will run until Jan. 22.

This world-famous attraction is lit from one end to another, making it an incredible sight to see. Visitors can witness the Capilano River become illuminated while walking across the 140-metre-long suspension bridge.

But the bridge is only part of the attraction. Guests can experience the entire rainforest and infamous TreeTops Adventure lit with dazzling lights. The park is also home to the eight tallest Christmas trees in the world.

When & Where: Until Jan. 22 at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, 3735 Capilano Road in North Vancouver

Lights By The Lake

‘Tis the season for romantic strolls filled with twinkling lights and small town charm. Get that Hallmark movie feeling at Lights By The Lake in Harrison Hot Springs.

See the village all lit up in true holiday fashion. Spectators can enjoy the scenery along the two-kilometre promenade with the warm glow of Christmas lights and holiday feels. Visitors may even spot a Sasquatch or two along the way.

When & Where: All weekend long at the waterfront promenade in Harrison Hot Springs

Heritage Christmas at Burnaby Village Museum

Experience Burnaby in all its festive beauty. Heritage Christmas is making a comeback this year. The Burnaby Village Museum’s annual event features a completely transformed holiday experience with traditional decorations, lights and holiday spirit.

The event takes place now until Jan. 2, and the best part yet—it’s free.

When & Where: Up until Jan. 2 at Burnaby Village Museum, 6501 Deer Lake Ave

Lumière

Experience Lumiere this winter. The annual event is inspired by light and artistic expression.

The West End, English Bay, Jim Deva Plaza and the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza have come alive with a series of dazzling light installations.

When & Where: All weekend long at various locations in downtown Vancouver

Lights at Lafarge

Coquitlam’s largest holiday light display is back. Stunning the area of Town Centre Park, Lights at Lafarge will wow spectators as they walk through the beautiful Christmas displays and enjoy some festive fun.

For nine full weeks, this huge and beautiful display will light up the 1.2km stroll around the lake.

When & Where: Now until Jan. 31 at Lafarge Lake, 1201 Pinetree Way in Coquitlam

Winterlust Dome Dining

Who says you can’t enjoy outdoor dining during the fall and winter months? Thanks to heated bubble domes, you can once again soak up the sights and sounds of outdoor dining while also staying warm and cozy.

The Westin Bayshore’s H Tasting Lounge is bringing back its magical Winterlust dome dining experience in the heart of Coal Harbour.

When & Where: All weekend long at the Westin Bayshore, 1601 Bayshore Drive

Christmas Store at Potters

The entire Potters Nursery garden is now a magical winter wonderland where shoppers can find tens of thousands of holiday favourites.

At a sprawling 28,000 square-feet, the iconic store has something for everyone on your “nice” list and it’s open now up until Dec. 24.

When & Where: Now until Dec. 24 at Potters, 19158 48th Avenue in Surrey

Metropolis at Metrotown

Check out all the holiday happenings at Metropolis at Metrotown this Christmas season. There are lots of festive activities taking place at the mall, including visits with Santa (after a two-year hiatus), as well as a toy drive, and gift wrapping stations.

Plus, with over 330 stores to choose from, you’ll find something for everyone on your list.

When & Where: All weekend long at Metropolis at Metrotown, 4700 Kingsway in Burnaby

Beyond King Tut

Nat Geo’s Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience recently opened in Vancouver.

Go beyond the mask and see Ancient Egypt’s most iconic king like never before at the Vancouver Convention Centre. With 9 galleries to explore, wind through the story of a young boy whose name still looms large, and how he changed the ancient – and modern – world.

When & Where: Now throughout December at the Vancouver Convention Centre, 999 Canada Place

Flyover Canada

This popular attraction is the perfect rainy day activity. Flyover is offering its signature Canada “ride” along with a trek to Hawaii.

Guests will be strapped in as they head on an immersive adventure, complete with special effects and other bells and whistles.

When & Where: Happening all weekend long at Canada Place, 999 Canada Place

Beauty and the Beast Pop-Up Bar

Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, come along on a 90-minute journey and step into the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty & The Beast.

This pop-up bar is brought to you by the interactive team behind The Alice Cocktail Experience, Neverland and The Wizard’s Den.

When & Where: Various dates from now until Sunday, Jan. 22 at Vancouver Alpen Club, 4875 Victoria Drive

Lumagica

This massive light festival will be taking place at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds this weekend. The fairgrounds will be transformed into various magical lands that capture the spirit of the holidays.

Stroll on a 1km walk that is fully lit up and explore a light tunnel that leads to Gingerbread Lane. It eventually takes you to a North Pole village with lots of festive displays.

When & Where: All weekend long at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, 17607-17905 62 Avenue in Surrey

Tinseltown Bar

Everyday is Christmas at this festive pop-up bar in Vancouver. The creators of The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, The Beauty & The Beast Experience and Neverland Bar are bringing Tinseltown to The Alpen Club just in time for the holidays.

Guests can expect Christmas tunes, themed drinks and of course, lots of tinsel.

When & Where: Various dates available at The Alpen Club, 4875 Victoria Drive

New Cascades Casino

Cascades Casino Delta recently opened to the public so there’s no better time to check it out than right now.

The casino features a gaming floor with entertainment and multiple dining options, including their signature restaurants – Match Eatery & Public House, Summit Bar, and a full-service buffet.

When & Where: All weekend at 6005 Highway 17A in Delta

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel in T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre.

When & Where: All weekend at Science World

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.