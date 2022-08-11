28 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (Aug 12-14)

TGIF! The weekend has finally arrived and that means it’s time to get out and about and explore all the city has to offer.

From festivals and parties to pop-up concerts and foodie events, there’s something for everyone.

RELATED: The PNE Will Return This Summer & Just Dropped Its Full Entertainment Line Up

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Ribfest Langley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)

Ribfest Langley is returning this summer with some finger lickin’ goodness. 2018 marked the first ever Langley RibFest. Since then, the event has grown in popularity with award-winning ribbers with mouth-watering food.

Langley Ribfest will once again take place at McLeod Athletic Park (on the Northwest corner of 56th Avenue and 216 Street).

When & Where: Friday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 14 at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley

BC Dumpling Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BC Dumpling Fest (@bcdumplingfest)

Hungry Vancouverites won’t want to miss out on this delicious festival. The Asian Arts and Culture Society is presenting the inaugural BC Dumpling Festival at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam.

This festival is a celebration of food and heritage, with fun dumpling inspired crafts and live performances.

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam

Chilliwack Sunflower Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chilliwack Sunflower Festival (@chilliwacksunflowerfest)

Check out all the beauty of the blooms at the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival. The fields cover over five acres of land, showcasing 42 different varieties of sunflowers.

With plenty of giant flowers and endless photo opportunities, it’s no wonder people keep coming back to this spot each and every year. Click here to see all the sunflower festivals near Vancouver this summer.

When & Where: Friday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 14 at 41310 Royalwood Drive in Chilliwack

Neverland Peter Pan Bar

If you’ve always wanted to visit the Blue Lagoon, check out the Lost Boys Hideout, or see if pixie dust is real, then you should be excited about this new Peter Pan inspired Neverland pop-up. The experience lets you be a kid again, but this time with cocktails sprinkled with faith and a little bit of pixie dust.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary. See available times here.

Outdoor Movie at Holland Park

A popular summertime tradition is returning to Surrey’s Holland Park this weekend with a screening of Encanto. The event is free to attend – just make sure to bring along a blanket, lawn chair and your favourite person.

When & Where: August 13 at Holland Park

Ambleside Music Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ambleside Music Festival (@ambleside.music)

Get pumped for the inaugural Ambleside Music Festival taking place at Ambleside Park from Friday through until Sunday.

Festival-goers can enjoy live outdoor performances from acts like The Offspring, Mother Mother, Marianas Trench and Walk Off The Earth. Just remember to bring your own lawn chairs for the event.

When & Where: Friday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 14 at Ambleside Park

Vancouver Mural Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Mural Festival (@vanmuralfest)

The Vancouver Mural Festival is back until the 14th. The spectacular celebration of art features daily block parties, mural tours and over 30 new murals across the city.

Discover the creative side of Vancouverites with an incredible line-up of more than 150 visual and performing artists participating in the festival this year.

When & Where: Aug. 4 to 14 at various times / locations

Fruit Beer Fest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fruit Beer Fest (@fruitbeerfestival)

Beer lovers have to head over to Swangard Stadium in Burnaby this Saturday for the highly-anticipated Fruit Beer Fest.

The event will feature dozens of high-profile craft brewers and others pouring beers, ciders, and wines made with regionally-grown fruits.

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 13 from noon to 5 p.m. at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby

Richmond Garlic Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilson Lee (@willllllsoooon)

The 12th annual Richmond Garlic Festival is set to return this Sunday. Highlights include live birds-of-prey flying demonstrations, a children’s area, an expanded farmer’s market, food trucks with garlic specials, and live entertainment.

​The Richmond Garlic Fest is by donation with a suggested minimum donation of $5 per person. All donations go directly to the Sharing Farm to help provide fresh produce to community members facing food insecurity.

When & Where: Sunday, Aug. 14 at 2771 Westminster Highway in Richmond

Granville Street Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Mural Festival (@vanmuralfest)

Granville Street is the place to be this Sunday, as the Vancouver Mural Fest hosts its beloved street party, to end the festivities on a high note.

Expect to see a series of DJs, drag performers, dancers and markets.

When & Where: Sunday, Aug. 14 on Granville Street

Music On Main

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Music on Main (@musiconmain)

Back by popular demand, Music on Main is returning to Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant Park this weekend.

Brighten your summer evenings with live music at these pop-up concerts in the park.

When & Where: Friday, Aug. 12 at Mount Pleasant Park

Japan Market Summer Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Japan Market (@japanmarketvancouver)

Celebrate Japanese culture and food at this market and festival happening on Saturday. It will feature a variety of vendors, as well as arts and crafts.

Of course, there will be lots of food trucks on-site, including Japadog, Taco Nori Sushi Tacos, Teriyaki Express, Wakwakburger and more.

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Vancouver Art Gallery’s North Plaza

New West Pride Street Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New West Pride (@newwestpride)

New Westminster will be hosting its Pride Street Festival on Saturday.

It will take over Columbia Street with three entertainment stages, food trucks, vendors, a kids area and a beer garden.

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 13 on Columbia Street in New Westminster

Ongoing Things To Do

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

Fall down the rabbit hole and explore this whimsical pop-up experience, where you can make cocktails under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter. Expect things to get curious and curiouser.

The Wonderland tea party experience has been extended due to popular demand. Here’s a look at the final dates and times.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary.

Potion Putt Mini Golf

A cool golf experience inspired by famous fantasy and fictional wizards has arrived in Vancouver. The pop-up allows you to test your wizarding putt putt skills in a unique dark lit environment.

Embark on 9 wand-erful holes of magic and encounter smoking cauldrons, tasty beverages, and magical portals along the way.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary. See available times here.

$2.99 Movies at Cineplex

Cineplex’s Family Favourites program will let you pay $2.99 per person for Saturday morning movies for the rest of the month. See the August lineup here.

The Wizard’s Den Semester II

A theatre show meets an escape room with cocktails….what more could you want! This is a Harry Potter themed event like no other, expect incredible actors, riddles, cocktails and magic.

For wizards and witches that have been in lessons with us before or have never visited The Wizard’s Den, you can expect the unexpected.

When & Where: Select dates and times at the Vancouver Alpen Club. Learn more.

Langley Night Market

The Fort Langley Night Market is back every Friday. The event is a community gathering to bring people together in an outdoor space like no other with play areas, vendors, music, food, beer & wine.

Admission is free.

When & Where: Friday, Aug. 12 from 5-10 p.m. at the corner of Glover Rd and Mary Ave

Fridays on Front

Fridays on Front is New Westminster’s weekly summer event running every Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. for eight consecutive weeks (July 7 – August 25) on the 600 block of Front Street. The family friendly market will feature food trucks, a beer garden, artisan vendors, and live music.

When & Where: Friday, Aug. 12 from 5-8 p.m. on the 600 block of Front Street, Downtown New West

Glow in the Dark Paddleboarding

Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek. Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment.

When & Where: Each tour departs from Granville Island every Friday and Saturday

Playland

Playland is back with the classic attractions that park-goers have grown to love such as the games, rides, attractions and of course the food. There’s also the new $2.7 million Skybender. In addition, the haunted house has also returned to the Playland lineup for the first time in years.

When & Where: Select days and every weekend throughout August at 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Shipyards Live

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live series is back at the Shipyards development site. The event features live entertainment, food trucks, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, and a beer garden.

When & Where: 3 – 11 p.m. every Friday at the Shipyards District, North Vancouver

Burnaby Village Museum

This year marks 50 years since the Burnaby Village Museum opened to the public for its first full year in 1972. This year they’re back with all new attractions, sights to see, and activities.

Where: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, admission is free, however carousel rides are $2.65

Check out Vancouver’s New Arcade Bar

The new GRETA arcade and bar has taken over the space previously occupied by The Bourbon and has given it a makeover. Inside you’ll find an arcade, ping pong, air hockey, skee ball, street food, and a bar.

Where: 50 W Cordova Street

Richmond Night Market

The annual Richmond Night Market is back and will remain open throughout the entire Summer. This year’s market aims to provide an authentic Shanghai experience. Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

When & Where: Open Friday – Sunday on the corner of No. 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station

FlyOver Canada – Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies

Connect with the sights, sounds and spirit of the Canadian Rockies. FlyOver’s latest flight ride transports you over iconic mountain scenery, from the legendary waters of Maligne Lake to the snowy heights of Mount Somervell.

When & Where: Daily at 999 Canada Place

Downtown Langley Mural Walks

Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley. The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike.

Where: Downtown Langley

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel in T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre.

Where: Science World

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.