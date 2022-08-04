It’s finally the weekend and we’re in for a couple days jam-packed with festivals, fairs and fun.

So what are you waiting for? Get out and about to enjoy all there is to see and do around the city this weekend.

Here’s our guide on the top things to do:

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Car Free Day New West

Who says Vancouver gets to have all the fun? Car Free Day is coming to another city for the first time ever this weekend.

Car Free Day New West will make its debut on Columbia Street this Saturday. The street will become a “pedestrian paradise” filled with vendors, food trucks, exhibitors and an impressive line-up of local artists.

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 6 from noon to 8 p.m. on Columbia Street in New Westminster

Outdoor Movie at Holland Park

A popular summertime tradition is returning to Surrey’s Holland Park this weekend with a screening of Sing 2. The event is free to attend – just make sure to bring along a blanket, lawn chair and your favourite person.

When & Where: August 6 at Holland Park

Vancouver Mural Fest

Vancouver Mural Festival returns August 4-14, 2022 with a spectacular 11-day celebration featuring daily block parties, mural tours and over 30 new murals across the city. Discover the creative side of Vancouver’s great outdoors with an incredible line-up of 150+ visual and performing artists over 11 days of art and experiences.

When & Where: August 4 to 14, 2022 at various times / locations.

Kits Fest

Take in this summer festival at Vancouver’s Kitsilano Beach that features DJ music and a wide range of outdoor sports including bath tub races.

In previous years, activities have included basketball, beach volleyball, spin classes, tennis, touch football, water polo, tub racing and yoga.

When & Where: Friday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 7 at Kits Beach

Potion Putt Mini Golf

A cool golf experience inspired by famous fantasy and fictional wizards has arrived in Vancouver. The pop-up allows you to test your wizarding putt putt skills in a unique dark lit environment.

Embark on 9 wand-erful holes of magic and encounter smoking cauldrons, tasty beverages, and magical portals along the way.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary. See available times here.

The Wizard’s Den Semester II

A theatre show meets an escape room with cocktails….what more could you want! This is a Harry Potter themed event like no other, expect incredible actors, riddles, cocktails and magic.

For wizards and witches that have been in lessons with us before or have never visited The Wizard’s Den, you can expect the unexpected.

When & Where: Select dates and times at the Vancouver Alpen Club. Learn more.

Brewhalla Beer & Music Festival Port Moody

Port Moody is getting its own Brewhalla Beer & Music Festival and it’s happening this weekend. Brewhalla brings craft beer and live music together for one epic event.

There will be over 60 craft beers to try, as well as live music from 15 local artists and a handful of food trucks.

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 6 from noon to 6 p.m. at Inlet Park in Port Moody

Bastid’s BBQ Block Party

This all-day block party in Vancouver offers nonstop music and dancing in an outdoor setting.

It also showcases the city’s top talent, famed international performers, and local food and beverage purveyors.

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 6 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Abbotsford Air Show

The Abbotsford International Airshow is set to return with over 14 acres of ground attractions, interactive exhibits, vendors and activities for all ages.

There will also be more than 30 food trucks on-site. Unfortunately, the Snowbirds will not be taking part in the event this year.

When & Where: Friday, Aug. 5, 6 & 7 at the Abbotsford International Airport

Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival

This event will be returning to Deer Lake Park after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. It will be headlined by Grammy-award winning rock band The War on Drugs.

The festival will also feature performances by The Soul Rebels, Ruby Waters, Kathleen Edwards, Balkan Shmalkan and Robert Connely Farr.

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 6 at Deer Lake Park in Burnaby

Chilliwack Fair and Rodeo

Enjoy the sights and sounds of this country fair and agricultural exhibition being held at Chilliwack Heritage Park this weekend.

The event features farm animals, concerts and antique displays.

When & Where: Friday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 7 at Chilliwack Heritage Park

Westcoast Comic Con

Comic book lovers won’t want to miss out on this premiere event showcasing some of the most sought-after comics and collectibles rarely seen at local comic cons.

Event-goers can also meet and connect with artists and exhibitors who share the same passion for comic books.

When & Where: Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Croatian Cultural Centre

Ongoing Things To Do

Langley Night Market

The Fort Langley Night Market is back every Friday. The event is a community gathering to bring people together in an outdoor space like no other with play areas, vendors, music, food, beer & wine.

Admission is free.

When & Where: Friday, Aug. 5 from 5-10 p.m. at the corner of Glover Rd and Mary Ave

Fridays on Front

Fridays on Front is New Westminster’s weekly summer event running every Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. for eight consecutive weeks (July 7 – August 25) on the 600 block of Front Street. The family friendly market will feature food trucks, a beer garden, artisan vendors, and live music.

When & Where: Friday, Aug. 5 from 5-8 p.m. on the 600 block of Front Street, Downtown New West

Glow in the Dark Paddleboarding

Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek. Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment.

When & Where: Each tour departs from Granville Island every Friday and Saturday

Playland

Playland is back with the classic attractions that park-goers have grown to love such as the games, rides, attractions and of course the food. There’s also the new $2.7 million Skybender. In addition, the haunted house has also returned to the Playland lineup for the first time in years.

When & Where: Select days and every weekend throughout August at 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Shipyards Live

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live series is back at the Shipyards development site. The event features live entertainment, food trucks, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, and a beer garden.

When & Where: 3 – 11 p.m. every Friday at the Shipyards District, North Vancouver

Burnaby Village Museum

This year marks 50 years since the Burnaby Village Museum opened to the public for its first full year in 1972. This year they’re back with all new attractions, sights to see, and activities.

Where: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, admission is free, however carousel rides are $2.65

Check out Vancouver’s New Arcade Bar

The new GRETA arcade and bar has taken over the space previously occupied by The Bourbon and has given it a makeover. Inside you’ll find an arcade, ping pong, air hockey, skee ball, street food, and a bar.

Where: 50 W Cordova Street

Richmond Night Market

The annual Richmond Night Market is back and will remain open throughout the entire Summer. This year’s market aims to provide an authentic Shanghai experience. Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

When & Where: Open Friday – Sunday on the corner of No. 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station

FlyOver Canada – Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies

Connect with the sights, sounds and spirit of the Canadian Rockies. FlyOver’s latest flight ride transports you over iconic mountain scenery, from the legendary waters of Maligne Lake to the snowy heights of Mount Somervell.

When & Where: Daily at 999 Canada Place

Downtown Langley Mural Walks

Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley. The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike.

Where: Downtown Langley

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel in T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre.

Where: Science World

