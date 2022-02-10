20 Fun Things To Do In & Around Metro Vancouver This Weekend (Feb 11-13)

It is going to be relatively nice this weekend, no rain in the forecast and Saturday might even be cloud free. For those looking for things to do in Vancouver, here’s a recap of some of the top options around the lower mainland.

RELATED: 12 Valentine’s Day Date Ideas For a Romantic Night in Vancouver

Things To Do This Weekend

VMF Winter Arts Kick Off

That sunny weather Saturday will come in handy as the city of Vancouver is transformed into an open air art gallery and live experience venue.

Augmented reality, light installations, live performances and hot and cold drinks will be set up in multiple locations across Downtown Vancouver.

Exerpience a Romantic Wonderland

Romance is in the air at one of Metro Vancouver’s most popular attractions. The Capilano Suspension Bridge has transformed into a romantic wonderland just in time for Valentine’s Day and even Cupid would approve.

The suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure and Cliffwalk all feature Valentine’s themed lighting experiences for lovers to enjoy.

Harvest Haus

The main event might not be until October but this is opening weekend. Saturday and Sunday evening festivities already sold out but opening night and the Saturday matinee tickets are still available.

Friday night the hall opens with live music, food and of course beer and the Saturday matinee is actually a massive beer sports event.

Hot Chocolate Festival (Last Chance)

Last call for Hot Chocolate lovers who have until Monday to check out the Hot Chocolate Festival.

This year, you can try a whopping 114 different flavour creations at over 67 locations all over the city.

La Poutine Festival (Last Call)

You don’t even need to leave your house for this one.

Across B.C. restaurants have poutine you can order online and have delivered to your home.

If you were looking for a reason to leave your home, you can also taste these poutines in person at several restaurants in the Lower Mainland.

Moulin Rouge; A Valentine’s Experience

The entirety of Baz Luhrmann’s hit movie will be summed up in the course of an evening, or at least Cocktail Connoisseur is going to take a shot.

Millennium Bar will be decked out in style, there will be five course meal, an R&B singer, and of course specialty drinks made just for the occasion.

Renaissance Café opening

Do you like fancy cannoli? If so head to Coal Harbour on Saturday for the grand opening of a new Italian themed eatery. Enjoy sweets and coffee on your weekend stroll.

Super Bowl Sunday

I know this is not America but if the Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Los Angeles Rams is not enough the half-time show alone is worth considering.

Super Bowl 56’s midway event will be blessed by the likes of Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem and Mary J. Blige. Maybe you can check out the show from one of these local bars playing the big game.

Ongoing Things To Do Near Vancouver

Langley Mural Walk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Discover Downtown Langley, BC (@discoverdowntownlangley)

When was the last time you had a photo shoot with your special someone? Downtown Langley’s Mural Walk makes for the perfect backdrop to any photo.

There are more than two dozen murals to discover, all created by local artists. There’s even a map available to help you find them all, making it a bit of a challenge to cross them all off your list!

Go For a Scenic Drive

On a clear night, Vancouver’s views get even better when the sun sets. Taking a late night drive around the scenic city with a friend is a creative and inexpensive way to explore the city on your own terms. Check out the best spots to take a late night drive around.

Check Out The Shipyards Skate Plaza

The Shipyards’ North Vancouver large, covered outdoor plaza has been turned into a free ice rink for the season. Skate rental are also available on-site, along with helmets and skating aids. It’s open daily until February 28 from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Go Skating Outdoors

Enjoy gliding in this iconic space in the heart of downtown. Skating here is truly magical and feels like something out of a Christmas movie. Best of all, bring your own skates, and the experience is free!

Check Out The New Trestle Bridge

Another beautiful pathway now exists amongst treetops here in B.C. The newest addition is a 200m long wooden “Trestle Bridge” in West Vancouver, on route up to Cypress Mountain Resort. The path provides stunning views of the Burrard Inlet, and the Burrard Peninsula. Note however that some areas are still under construction and hours may be limited.

Enjoy DaVinci’s Art & Greatest Inventions

The DaVinci exhibit is an exclusive multi-room exhibit and a unique interactive experience showcasing the work of Leonardo da Vinci. This is the first time this art exhibit has come to Canada, and has drawn millions of visitors worldwide. Check out the educational program available for kids as well. Take advantage of the exhibit on now before it’s gone for good.

Enjoy Junk Food as Art

There is a fun new gallery in Richmond where many beloved snacks and treats are on display in a super fun and interactive concept. The junk food gallery is on display at Lipont Gallery in Richmond. The best part is it’s entirely free.

Experience the Sistine Chapel in Vancouver

If you love the art of ages, experience Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition in Vancouver. The exhibit is on now at Canada Place. Without going to Rome, this will allow you to see a life-sized close-up of the greatest masterpieces of Michelangelo. The exhibit has been extended until February 20.

Go On a Kid-friendly Winter Walk or Hike

Bundle up and go for a winter walk in many of the beautiful locations here in B.C. There are some parks and trails that are even more beautiful in the winter. Queen Elizabeth Park, Green Timbers Forest, or Pacific Spirit Regional Park are just a fe that are perfect for a stroll with kids and are exceptionally beautiful during the winter-time. Be sure to wrap up though and wear the right footwear, it’s slippery out there.

Try Snow Shoeing

Don’t let the snow stop you from exploring this winter! Strap on your snowshoes and head outside with some beautiful snowshoe trails in BC. As with many of the local mountains, it is a good idea to check wait times and make reservations in advance.

Get Tickets To A New Immersive Cocktail Experience

A new fun cocktail experience is coming to Vancouver that will replace the previous Wizard’s Den and Tinseltown. This time it will be a mystical and fantasy-filled cocktail event that will mimic the Alice in Wonderland story. The experience will be filled with themed decor and drinks and is expected to sell out.

Play Inside Unique Displays At The Moon and Back Gallery

This immersive experience in Richmond is a fun indoor activity to check out. The Moon and Back Gallery is best known for its themed rooms coupled with augmented virtual reality, perfect for your next trippy Instagram picture.

Regardless of what you decide to do we hope it’s a fun and enjoyable weekend.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.