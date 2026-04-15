25 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (Apr 17-19)

The weekend is approaching, so you’re definitely going to want to know what there is to do in Metro Vancouver. Whether you’re out in the sunshine or partying all night, we’ve got a full list of fun for you to find in the city!

RELATED: 65 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This April

Featured Events

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival

Cherry blossom season is returning once again, and with it is the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival! This annual event honours the spring flowers as the community gathers to enjoy art, culture, and nature. This year’s events include the iconic Big Picnic in David Lam Park, as well as Sakura Days Japan Fair at VanDusen Botanical Garden.

📅 Date: March 27 – April 17, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival

Harrison Tulip Festival

Returning for the 2026 Spring season and its milestone 20th celebration is the beloved Harrison Tulip Festival! This annual celebration of tulips is a B.C. favourite, bringing together families, friends, and couples to enjoy a day filled with gorgeous views and vibrant flowers.

This year, the Harrison Tulip Festival is introducing new experiences, immersive photo moments, and debut special events like the Night Garden, an evening replete with a glowing landscape of lanterns and twinkling lights. You can scoop up some “Any Day” tickets right now at an early bird rate, ranging from $15 to $25. With an Any Day ticket, you’ll have the flexibility to visit on the day of your choosing, accounting for weather and other plans you might have.

📅 Date: April 10 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: 5039 Lougheed Hwy., Agassiz, BC

🎟️ More Info: Harrison Tulip Festival 2026

Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade 2026

The world’s largest Vaisakhi Parade is returning to Surrey once more in 2026. Coming this April, this event commemorates the founding of the Khalsa in 1699 by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and a “commitment to sovereignty, human rights, equality, and fairness.” Over 600,000 attendees from all around the world are expected to join the 2026 Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade. The parade plans to feature a colourful procession of over 2,500 participants representing 20 community organizations. There will also be hundreds of booths along the route, sponsored by local families and businesses, giving away free food and drinks to onlookers.

📅 Date: April 18, 2026

📍 Location: 12885 85th Avenue, Newton, Surrey

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade 2026

For The Family

Coquitlam Centre Spring Carnival 2026

The West Coast Amusements Carnival is rolling back into Coquitlam Centre from April 16 to April 25, and if you grew up in the Lower Mainland, you probably have at least one unhinged memory from this place. They’re known for bringing the full package: over 100 rides and attractions that range from full-on scream machines (like the Zipper or Kamikaze) to classics like the Tilt-A-Whirl, Sizzler, and bumper cars. If spinning upside down isn’t your vibe, you’ll still find plenty to do—think funhouses, kids’ rides, and game booths stacked with neon plushies and knock-off Pikachus.

📅 Date: April 16 – 25, 2026

📍 Location: Coquitlam Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Coquitlam Centre Spring Carnival 2026

Flyover: Believe Chicago

Flyover has just announced the Canadian debut of its newest immersive experience: Believe Chicago. Opening March 12, this event follows successful runs in Chicago and Las Vegas, and offers an award-winning adventure that takes viewers 13,000 ft. in the air. “Believe Chicago creates the thrilling sensation of flight using innovative film, ride motion, mist & scents. The groundbreaking film moves beyond natural landscapes, traditionally showcased in Flyover experiences, and immerses audiences in the pulse of the city through storytelling and multi-sensory sequences,” the press release describes.

📅 Date: Opens March 12, 2026

📍 Location: 201-999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Flyover: Believe Chicago

Museum of Surrey Presents: Our Connection to Hockey

Hockey is more than just a sport in Canada. It’s part of our culture, our history, and it’s played an important role in bringing people from all walks of life together under one game. The Museum of Surrey’s newest free exhibit is showcasing exactly that, highlighting the integral part hockey has played in Canada’s past and present. Excitingly, it also shines a light on Surrey’s local hockey heroes, as well as having plenty of interactive activities that will get the whole family hooting and hollering for a goal.

Visitors will have the chance to learn all about how hockey is part of the glue that keeps Canada together. Alongside the national icons on showcase, Surrey’s own athletes and game-changers will be under the same spotlight, as well as the untold stories of diversity in hockey. Women’s hockey, para hockey, and Punjabi broadcasters have all played some amazing parts in making the sport what it is today– especially locally.

📅 Date: October 16, 2025 – April 26, 2026

📍 Location: Museum of Surrey

🎟️ More Info: Our Connection to Hockey

River District in Bloom

Celebrate the arrival of spring as River District awakens in bloom with floral art, seasonal gatherings, and special collaborations unfolding throughout the community from March 20 to June 20. Visitors can take in floral displays at River District Town Centre by Fleurs de Villes and window mural artwork by Wkndrs.

📅 Date: March 20 – June 20, 2026

📍 Location: River District Town Centre, 8538 River District Crossing, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: River District in Bloom

Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

At select Cineplex theatres, you can catch a movie for only $3.99 on Saturdays! These films are all family-friendly and offer a great way to enjoy an affordable night out with friends and family.

📅 Date: Select Saturdays

📍 Location: Various Cineplex theatres

🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

Botanica Flower Festival

Each year, the Botanica Flower Festival comes alive with a vibrant celebration of spring where flowers unfold to reveal a spectrum of beautiful colours. Expect 13 acres, 1.5 million bulbs, and surprises around every corner.

📅 Date: Opens April 9, 2026

📍 Location: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack BC

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Botanica Flower Festival

Abbotsford Tulip Festival

Planted with intention and designed as a vibrant, living canvas, Lakeland Flowers invites you to experience colour in motion. Wander the rows as music drifts through the fields, pianos play in the open air, and artists bring new works to life around you. The season unfolds in a three-month cascade of blooms, beginning in April with the Abbotsford Tulip Festival. With 35 acres of tulips and wildflowers, it stands as Canada’s premier tulip festival and returns this year with another breathtaking display of scale, artistry, and colour.

Get ready to explore the food trucks, stroll the golden pathways, and discover giant klompen (traditional Dutch shoes), the schoenen winkel (Dutch shoe store), vintage bicycles, swings, canoes, and elevated viewing platforms.

📅 Date: April 9 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Lakeland Flowers

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Abbotsford Tulip Festival at Lakeland Flowers

Markets

Portobello West Spring Market

This year, Portobello West is celebrating its 20-year milestone as Vancouver’s Original Makers Market! Offering a selection of carefully-curated goods from over 70 local B.C. Makers, you can find just about anything and everything at the Portobello West Spring Market.

📅 Date: April 18 – 19, 2026

📍 Location: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Portobello West Spring Market

Food + Drink Experiences

Blossom Delights at Stanley’s Bar & Grill

Stanley’s Bar & Grill is joining the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival with a limited-time lineup of sakura-inspired dishes and drinks available March 20 – May 3. The citywide festival invites food lovers to explore cherry blossom-themed creations from local cafés and restaurants during Vancouver’s most beautiful spring season.

📅 Date: March 20 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Stanley’s Bar & Grill

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Blossom Delights at Stanley’s Bar & Grill

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival 2026

The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival invites you on a self-guided culinary journey through the city during one of the most beautiful times in Spring! From March 20th to May 3rd, explore 25+ Metro Vancouver cafes and bakeries, showcasing limited-time cherry blossom themed festival items. This is your excuse to try a new spot, catch up with a friend, go on a date, or go on your own food crawl, all while supporting local businesses in this spring event.

📅 Date: March 20 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival 2026

The Arts

WONDERWALL

You are invited to experience Wonderwall, a heartfelt comedy by Canadian playwright James Barclay. The play follows a sharp-witted teen on the verge of losing her home. She teams up with her quirky middle-aged neighbor for a lawn-mowing hustle, and discovers an unexpected best friend. As their unlikely partnership draws their struggling families together, Wonderwall blends humour and heart in a warm, character-driven story about care, connection, and finding family in the most surprising places.

📅 Date: April 16 – May 2, 2026

📍 Location: The NEST

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Wonderwall at The NEST on Granville Island

Shrek The Musical

Presented by Royal City Musical Theatre (RCMT), Shrek The Musical will be taking place at The Massey Theatre in New Westminster from April 17 to May 3, 2026. This family-friendly show follows a cast of fairy tale misfits on a journey about self-acceptance and inclusivity. Visually spectacular, hilariously heartwarming, and packed with dazzling costumes, Shrek The Music is a must-watch this spring.

📅 Date: April 17 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: The Massey Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Shrek The Musical presented by Royal City Musical Theatre

The Arts Club Theatre Company Production of Kimberly Akimbo

The Arts Club Theatre Company production of Kimberly Akimbo runs from April 2 to May 3, 2026, at the Stanley BFL CANADA Stage. Directed by Arts Club Theatre Company Artistic Director Ashlie Corcoran, this Tony Award–winning musical by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori is a heartfelt and hilarious coming-of-age story that celebrates resilience, hope, and humour

📅 Date: April 2 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Stanley BFL CANADA Stage

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Arts Club Theatre Company Production of Kimberly Akimbo

Or Festival

On April 15th-18th, you are invited to celebrate the world premiere of 6-8 original 10-minute plays written, dramaturged, directed, and acted by local Vancouver artists. Laugh, cry, REACT! Show the artists that you’re there! The Or Festival is all about community, celebrating diversity, and experimentation. Expect innovative storytelling and a warm atmosphere filled with real human connection and creation. This is a place where everyone is welcome to be part of a beautifully diverse community, whether you’re there as an artist or audience member.

📅 Date: April 15 – 18, 2026

📍 Location: Jericho Arts Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Or Festival at the Jericho Arts Centre

Murder is a Drag

Murder is a Drag is back, Vancouver’s favourite murder mystery dinner shows! This time, they’ve got some special performances that will have you on the edge of your seat as you work to solve the puzzle.

📅 Date: March 13 – May 15, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Murder is a Drag: Mystery Dinner Shows

Shows

Pink Floyd: The Dark Side Of The Moon – Official 50th Anniversary Immersive Experience

Marking the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s most iconic album is an immersive experience like you’ve never seen before. Your cosmic journey takes place inside The Dome at the newly-transformed H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, where you’ll be treated to 10 tracks of futuristic visions and retro nods to the legendary band’s visual legacy. This is an unprecedented adventure that invites everyone to travel through time and experience themes of life, mortality, and consciousness in ways conventional screens cannot achieve.

📅 Date: January 28 – April 23, 2026

📍 Location: The Dome

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon – Official 50th Anniversary Immersive Experience

Talks + Showcases

Sports

Get front-row seats to the best adrenaline-pumping games that Metro Vancouver has to offer!

Vancouver Sun Run

The Vancouver Sun Run is back for its 42nd race this year! Register today to get your foot on Canada’s biggest starting line.

📅 Date: April 19, 2026

📍 Location: Downtown Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Sun Run

🥍 Vancouver Warriors

April 18: Vancouver Warriors vs. Philadelphia Wings

📍 Location: Rogers Arena

⚽ Vancouver Whitecaps FC

April 17: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

📍 Location: BC Place

Concerts

Vancouver’s concert scene is packed. Prepare to sing along all night long with some of your favourite artists this month!

April 17, Pacific Coliseum

MIKU EXPO 2026

April 18, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

April 18, PNE Forum

And that’s this weekend in Metro Vancouver! There’s so much to do in the city; from checking out the last of the cherry blossoms to enjoying a concert, you’re never short of excitement and adventure.

Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.