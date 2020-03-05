14 Things To Do, Eat, See & Buy In Vancouver This Weekend (March 6-8)

The sun has been shining, so it’s high time to get out and enjoy it. But the question is, how?

Well, here are 14 things you can do in Vancouver this weekend.

Things To Do This Weekend: Culture

Vancity SBK Festival

About: The Vancity SBK (Salsa Bachata Kizomba) Festival is returning this year and it’s bringing more than 40 international artists with it, over three days.

Date: Friday, March 6th, 2020 – Monday, March 9th, 2020

Time: 3pm

Cost: Starts at $25

Science World LEGO Exhibit

About: This month, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. Towers of Tomorrow exhibits 20 buildings, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in United Arab Emirates.

Date: Now until Monday, September 7th, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Vancouver Tea Festival

About: Burnaby is brewing up an exciting event, with the return of Vancouver Tea Festival. The annual event is in its sixth year and will feature at least 20 vendors who are expert tea connoisseurs.

Date: Saturday, March 7th – Sunday, March 8th, 2020

Time: 10 am – 4 pm

Cost: $7-18

Canada Rugby Sevens

About: The 2020 rugby tournament is returning to Vancouver over two days and will feature 16 of the world’s top men’s seven teams. It’s happening at BC Stadium, but you can watch it at the D/6 Bar and Lounge, where there will be rooftop live viewing. You can also check out the game at BC Kitchen. All venues are located within JW Marriott Parq Vancouver.

You can then join the after party at D/6 on Sunday, where there will be live DJs from 4-8 pm. Then you can sing your own heart out during karaoke from 8 pm to late. But don’t just get there for the music because D/6 will also host an all-day happy hour and $10 pizzas. BC Kitchen will be serving food and drink specials all afternoon long, while you watch the games.

Date: Saturday, March 7 – Sunday, March 8, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Coquitlam Craft Beer Festival

About: During this one-day event, you can sample drinks from some of 50 breweries, cider houses and distilleries. So drink up and grab a bite from the food trucks onsite to keep you going.

Time: 2 – 10 pm

Cost: $49.50

Rapture, Rhythm and the Tree of Life: Emily Carr Exhibit

About: Through Rapture, Rhythm and the Tree of Life, you’ll get an inside look into the art of Emily Carr and her female contemporaries.

Date: Now until Sunday, June 28, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Galaxion Dance Party

About: If you love the 1980’s, this 19+ party will be your jam. Astoria is hosting a dance party that celebrates the most fun elements of that decade.

Date: Saturday, March 7th, 2020

Time: 9 pm – 3 am

Cost:Starting at $8

Eric Nam

About: Korean-American singer Eric Nam is hitting the Vogue Theatre this month, as part of his Before We Begin world tour.

Date: Friday, March 6th

Time: 7 pm

Cost: $45+

Vancouver International Dance Festival

About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks.

Date: Friday, March 6 – March 28th

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds

About: Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Date: Now until May 24, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Shipyards Skating Rink

About: The new 12,000 square-foot skating rink in North Vancouver’s The Shipyards has opened, so now is a great time to check it out.

Date: Open Daily

Time: Varies

Cost: Free ($7 rentals for adults, $5 for children)

Things To Do This Weekend: Food & Sales

Dairy Queen Buy-One-Get-One Deal

About: Dairy Queen is about to make your week way sweeter because starting this weekend, you can cash in on their buy-one-get-one for 99 cents deal.

Date: Friday, March 6 – March 15th

Time: Varies

Cost: Buy-one-get-one for 99 cents

Pizza Hut Buy-One-Get-One Deal

About: If you’re looking to have a pizza party, now is the time, thanks to Pizza Hut and their latest deal. The fast food chain is offering a buy-one-get-one deal this month until March 22nd. But you have to purchase it online.

Date: Now until March 22

Time: Varies

Cost: Buy-one-get-one free

New Westminster Winter Farmers Market

About: The New West Farmers Market’s winter market is back. Expect to see a wide variety of produce, plants, crafts and live entertainment.

Date: Now until Saturday, April, 18, 2020

Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Cost: Free

