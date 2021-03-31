10 Exciting Ways To Enjoy Easter Long Weekend in Metro Vancouver

The Easter long weekend is upon us and we are here to share things we think will still be fun to do.

Despite the new restrictions that are in place, we want to focus on some of the positives. Being that we are lucky to be living in Metro Vancouver, why not share some of the wonderful things that are happening this Spring.

You may be pleasantly surprised to see just how much there is to actually do that are Covid safe.

Check Out Our Easter Weekend Ideas:

Check Out Local Gardens

Go for a walk outdoors, it’s a great opportunity to check out the many gardens in and around Metro Vancouver. As a matter of fact did you know there are some secret and some not-so secret gardens? Create a bucket list and see how many of these hidden treasures you can tick off.

Spring Bubbles + Umbrella Installation

If you haven’t yet seen these beautiful displays, it’s worth checking out. In Downtown you will find installations of umbrellas and lit-up large bubbles that are fun to see and take pictures amongst.

Hit Up A Patio

Yes indoor dining is closed, however it’s given families a chance to enjoy a prepared meal on any of the amazing patios around Metro Vancouver. Patio season has started early this year, now all we need is more sunshine.

Try A New Hike

Get out and explore nature as it’s intended to be enjoyed. We are surrounded by hikes and trails that are easy and leisurely that can be enjoyed by families as well.

Netflix and Chill or Catch Up on Pop Culture

Whether it’s getting in some me-time, or eh-hem “chilling”, it’s never a bad idea to take advantage of downtime and catchup on some popular shows or movies. You also know it’ll be a main topic of conversation when you can finally have gatherings again – since watching trending shows is what everyone has been doing for months.

Soak in Cherry Blossom Fever

Despite what people may think, there are plenty of other hot spots for cherry blossoms besides the obvious ones in Vancouver. Other cities like Burnaby, New Westminster, Surrey, Richmond, Tri-Cities, all have great spots to view these beautiful blossoms. Check out the cherry blossoms somewhere new and make it a day trip across town.

Train For The Virtual Vancouver Sun Run

Although the Sun Run will look a bit different this year, you can still train and take part in it. So get your running shoes on. The virtual race will occur from April 18-30, 2021. Runners, joggers, walkers are encouraged to take part.

Farmers Markets

Supporting local businesses, getting some good produce / unique local finds, and enjoying the fresh air are all reasons to enjoy the Farmers markets. Riley Park and Hastings Park markets are now open.

Imagine Van Gogh

Imagine Van Gogh is still on and extended dates and availability. If you haven’t yet had the experience of this immersive art exhibit, that is creating real buzz, you may want to consider checking it out.

Live Out Your Paparazzi Dreams

Not crazy about the scenes, but crazy about movie scenes? There are a number of movies and shows being filmed throughout Metro Vancouver, and quite a few celebrities are in town for a while. See if you can catch a glimpse of a set or a star.

No matter what you decide to do this long weekend, be safe and find pockets of happiness this Spring, it’s around if you look.

