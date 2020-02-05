The “Saddest Cat On The Internet” Is From BC & He’s In A New Netflix Doc

Local celebrity BenBen the Sad Cat is making waves on Instagram and will soon make his debut on Netflix as well.

Known as the saddest cat on the internet, BenBen has more than half a million followers on Instagram. And B.C. residents get the claim to fame because this cat is local to New Westminster.

The cat’s owners said BenBen isn’t as sad as his looks may suggest – his downcast eyes just make him look sad.

But BenBen does have a troubled past. Back in 2016, the cat was one day away from being euthanized, after suffering from puncture wounds, infected lacerations and a crushed spine.

Luckily, that’s when veterinarian technician, Sandy Windover, and her partner Adam stepped in and adopted the cat.

Aside from the mark he’s made in their hearts, the world’s saddest cat is making his next mark on the world.

Cats the Mewvie is a Netflix documentary about Instagram cats, featuring BenBen, among others. And you can catch it today for the premiere!

