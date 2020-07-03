Bottoms Up: Vancouver’s First Cider House Is Coming Soon

Vancouver is finally getting its very own cider taphouse and eatery, just in time for summer.

Drink up at The Cider House, which will be located right in the heart of Kitsilano. It’s taking over the former Basil Pasta Bar location.

The watering hole will have everything to fulfill your drinking needs, including: 20 taps of BC ciders, craft beer, local wine and even kombucha.

As for eats, it’s going to have lots of fresh and healthy dishes to perfectly complement their drink selection.

The Cider House

When: Opening date TBA

Where: 1602 Yew Street, Vancouver

