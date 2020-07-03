Bottoms Up: Vancouver’s First Cider House Is Coming Soon

Vancouver is finally getting its very own cider taphouse and eatery, just in time for summer.
Drink up at The Cider House, which will be located right in the heart of Kitsilano. It’s taking over the former Basil Pasta Bar location.
The watering hole will have everything to fulfill your drinking needs, including: 20 taps of BC ciders, craft beer, local wine and even kombucha.
As for eats, it’s going to have lots of fresh and healthy dishes to perfectly complement their drink selection.
View this post on Instagram
Hello amazing friends! We just wanted to thank you all for the love and the support these last few weeks. We need a bit more time to adapt in these unique time(s) …….(for the safety and ability to give you the experience our community deserves) Please tell your friends and stay tuned for our GRAND opening to the COMMUNITY! Again thank you for your love, support and patience🙏🏼🍏🍎🤙🏼🥂 #ciderhouserules TAKE AWAY CIDERS AVAILABLE!!! . . . . . #cider #bccider #ciderhouse #vancitycider #craftcider #supportlocal #kitsbeach #kits #kitsilano #vancouver #iloveithere #vancouverisawesome #ciderbc #craftbeer #bccraftbeer #craftbeerbc
The Cider House
When: Opening date TBA
Where: 1602 Yew Street, Vancouver
