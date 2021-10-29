This Magical Outdoor West Vancouver Restaurant Changes With The Seasons

Up your date night game at this trendy restaurant in West Vancouver where the views changes along with the seasons.

The Boat Shed at Ambleside Beach is an unique experience that is unlike any other dining experience in the city. It is a great place for special date nights or celebrations with family and friends.

Guests can dine in a greenhouse during the summer for the ultimate garden patio oasis or they can opt to cozy up inside a dome in the winter.

The one-of-a-kind atmosphere makes it a destination all in itself, but the food and drinks also won’t disappoint.

The Boat Shed’s menu includes lamb chop lollipops, fish tacos, stuffed jalepenos, fish & chips, a poke bowl and more. It’s also a popular spot for cocktails, with an amaretto sour, spiced apple bourbon and a chocolate martini to offer (just to name a few).

All in all, it’s truly a unique offering that diners won’t soon forget.

Take a look for yourself

The Boat Shed

Location: 1200 Argyle Avenue, West Vancouver

