This Vancouver Studio Is Hosting An Immersive Halloween Walk-Through Experience

Get some scares in this Halloween by checking out Shattered at The Beaumont.

The wicked walk-through experience kicks off Oct. 8th and runs through until Halloween.

They’ve partnered with Go2 Productions, Innovation Lighting and dozens of other local artists to create this one-of-a-kind event.

It’s a family-friendly but hair-raising experience that blends the worlds of art and technology to create an immersive (but touch-free) adventure.

Event-goers will find a multitude of lights, lasers and soundscapes as well as cutting edge electronic illusions and stage tricks.

Organizers say it will thrill both the young and all those young at heart as they check out the 10,000 square foot space consisting of The Beaumont’s hallways, staircases, studios and courtyard.

Of course, several COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, including mandatory masks, hygiene stations and physical distancing.

Shattered at The Beaumont

When: Oct. 8th to 31st, 2020 (closed Mondays and Tuesdays)

Where: 316 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $15 for children, $20 for adults

For more things to do in and around Vancouver, check out our Events section.