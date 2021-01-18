Treat Yourself To This Metro Vancouver Shop’s New Crunchy Milk Tea

One of Metro Vancouver’s top bubble tea shops is whipping up an all-new treat.

Feast your eyes on the Crunchy Milk Tea, now available at The Alley.

It is a hot brown sugar milk tea drink with brown sugar jelly and topped off with crunchy butter crisps.

But act quick, this beverage will only be available until Feb. 10th.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Food & Travel Blogger (@jacquelinechui)

You Might Also Like:

Crunch Milk Tea from The Alley

When: Available now until Feb. 10th, 2021

Where: Locations at 985 Hornby Street in Vancouver and 8368 Capstan Way in Richmond

For more must-try sips and bites, check out our Food section.