The 10 Best Restaurants in Revelstoke To Try At Least Once

If you’re road tripping in BC and happen to pass through Revelstoke, you’re in luck. Despite its small size, the city has some of best eats the province has to offer. These are the best restaurants in Revelstoke to grab a bite.

Best Restaurants in Revelstoke

Old School Eatery

This local favourite is known for its “sophisticated comfort food.” It’s also one of the most unique eateries in the city, serving old school food with a new school feel. It’s located inside Revelstoke’s former and historic Mountain View School.

Address: 616 3 St W

Quartermaster Eatery

Discover this stylish and sleek eatery featuring American chops and sides, plus craft cocktails and a vast selection of local BC beers. Find it situated inside the Elven Revelstoke Lodge.

Address: 109 1 St W

Kawakubo Revelstoke

This is Revelstoke’s laid-back destination for traditional sushi, teriyaki and soups (plus sake of course). They also whip up a variety of different rolls, including crispy California and salmon skin.



Address: 109 1 St E

Paramjit’s Kitchen

Step inside this relaxed venue dishing up German, Thai and Indian eats like spaetzle, green curry and vindaloo. It truly is the place to be if you’re craving a blend of all three of those cuisines.



Address: 116 1 St W

Chubby Funsters Kitchen and Cocktails

Find this family-friendly spot in the heart of Revelstoke. It dishes up North American comfort food is a casual setting with a large screen TV showing all the major sports events. And it has ample outdoor seating.

Address: 114 MacKenzie Ave

112 Restaurant & Lounge

For fine dining, look no further than 112 Restaurant and Lounge. This classy, long-standing establishment offers steak and seafood dishes, plus a selection of cocktails and live music.

Address: 112 1 St E

The Village Idiot Bar and Grill

Head to this ski-themed hangout for a more casual dining experience with friends and family. They serve up pizzas, burgers and other classic pub grub, along with local brews.

Address: 306 MacKenzie Ave

Kevin’s Kitchen

For traditional, authentic and homestyle Chinese cuisine, Kevin’s Kitchen is a must. Dig into their chow mein, wonton soup and other Chinese favourites at this beloved spot.

Address: 302 1 St W

The Point Revelstoke

Discover this gem at the Revelstoke Golf Club. It’s best known for its soups, salads, starters, burgers, sandwiches and more. Their wings are also to die for and come in a variety of flavours.

Address: 171 Columbia Park Dr

Woolsey Creek Bistro

Enjoy classic Canadian fare at this cozy yet upscale bistro. Try their duck drumettes, mushroom salad, charcuterie board, scallops, ribs, venison burger, stuffed chicken and much, much more.

Address: 604 2 St W