8 Vancouver Restaurants Serving Delicious Dinners + Dessert This Thanksgiving

Dig into a delicious dinner this Thanksgiving without all the hassle of preparing it yourself.

These Vancouver eateries are serving up all the traditional holiday favourites.

Thanksgiving Dinner In Vancouver

The iconic Five Sails located in the beautiful Pan Pacific Vancouver is offering a French fine dining experience this Thanksgiving. It’s available Sunday, Oct. 11 to Monday, Oct. 12. Start things off with a sparkling cocktail, pumpkin veloute and seared Foie Gras (or autumn salad). The entree is a duo of duck (breast and leg) served with sauteed wild mushrooms, chestnut, apple, walnut stuffing and duck jus. It’s then finished off with a decadent house-made pumpkin dessert. It’s available for $225 per couple. Keep in mind reservations are required, which can be made on their website. Check it out at 999 Canada Place.

Glowbal is offering a ‘Thanksgiving at Home’ special for $35 per person (for a minimum of two guests). Customers can pick up the food packages that are fully cooked and just reheat it when they’re at home. The menu includes a roasted pear and spinach salad, seasoned turkey (with all the fixins’), maple glazed vegetables, roasted brussels sprouts, a broccoli and cauliflower casserole, pumpkin pie and much more. Glowbal is located at 590 West Georgia Street.

Celebrate the holiday by indulging in a delicious dessert at one of Vancouver’s top eateries. They’re featuring a special housemade pumpkin cheesecake which is available Saturday, Oct. 10 to Saturday, Oct. 31. The crust is made with gingersnap crumbs and it’s topped off with a delectable caramel sauce. Try it for $13.50 at 615 Seymour Street.

Take advantage of a three-course Prix Fixe menu for $49 from Friday, Oct. 9 to Monday, Oct. 12 at Honey Salt. Start with Thai spiced squash soup and then enjoy a classic turkey entree. It includes brussels sprouts with smoked bacon, maple ginger glazed baby carrots, mashed potatoes and a house-made cranberry sauce with stuffing and gravy. Save room for their pumpkin pie with a butter crust, chantilly and salted caramel. Guests can also order a Thanksgiving dinner to take home for the whole family (feeds 6+ guests) for $329. Find it inside Parq Vancouver at 39 Smithe Street.

Hit up one of their three Vancouver locations (Yaletown, Gastown, Olympic Village) to take part in their Thanksgiving festivities. They have a traditional turkey dinner on Sunday, Oct. 11. Enjoy slow-roasted turkey, brioche stuffing, peas and carrots, mashed potatoes and all the fixins’ for $29 per person.

Four popular Vancouver eateries are celebrating the holiday a little differently this year. In addition to their traditional dine-in dinner service, The Teahouse, Seasons in the Park, Cardero’s and The Sandbar will also be offering prepared ‘Thanksgiving Dinner for Two’ takeout options that are available for pick-up on Sunday, Oct. 11 and Monday, Oct. 12.

This popular eatery is hosting a special Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, Oct. 11 from 4 p.m. until closing. The $20 meal includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, house-made cranberry sauce and gravy. Add a slice of pumpkin pie for an additional $5. Grab a seat at 1944 West 4th Avenue.

Head to PICA to enjoy a three-course dinner for $39-$41 (depending on dessert selection). The menu includes honey brined roasted turkey breast, maple bacon brussels sprouts, cranberry walnut stuffing and nutmeg potatoes. Choose from a selection of pies, including pecan, apple and pumpkin. Their pies and tarts are also available for pickup now through until Sunday, Oct. 11. Try the pumpkin spiced cheesecake, vanilla flan or a pecan tart with pumpkin creme brulee. PICA is located at 1505 West 2nd Avenue.

