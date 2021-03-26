People Love This Richmond Eatery’s New Immersive LED Experience

Step up your dining out game at this Metro Vancouver restaurant that is offering up an immersive experience along with your meal.

Team Lab Music Restaurant & Bar in Richmond is inspired by international art collective teamLab, hence its name.

Guests will be able to take in a variety of incredible LED light installations at the restaurant while they dine, including an interactive LED floor.

It also has a plethora of must-try Asian fusion eats, with everything from flame-seared cheesy tofu and chicken lollipops to seafood chowder and charcuterie paella.

Save room for dessert though, they have brown sugar rice cakes, durian balls and a yuzu creme brulee.

For alcoholic drinks, sip on a bloody caesar, Long Island iced tea, pink mojito or strawberry Baileys (just to name a few).

Team Lab Music Restaurant & Bar

When: Open everyday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: #1008 8300 Capstan Way, Richmond

