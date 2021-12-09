Tap & Barrel Is Opening A New Location In South Surrey

Tap & Barrel regulars will soon have an all-new location to enjoy, outside of the city.

This favourite hangout has announced plans for a South Surrey location. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little longer though, as the location will be coming sometime in the summer of 2022.

The new location will be a sprawling 13,500-square-foot space, located in The Professional Centre at South Point.

Tap & Barrel also has locations in Olympic Village and at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, as well as at The Shipyards in North Vancouver.

But that’s not all, Tap & Barrel also plans to open up a restaurant and bar at The Amazing Brentwood in Burnaby. That one is not slated to open until 2023 though.

The joint is all about pub grub classics like deep-fried pickles, pizzas, poutines and burgers as well as some elevated dishes like their creole sirloin and maple dijon glazed salmon.

Their dessert menu has some decadent options, including Oreo cheesecake, a milk chocolate brownie and affogato.

But best of all, is their vast selection of craft beers (hence its name), as well as their wine and cocktail offerings.

Tap & Barrel South Surrey

When: Coming summer 2022

Where: The Professional Centre at South Point

