Vancouver’s New Ghost Kitchen Delivers Taco Bell Inspired Munchies

There’s a new ghost kitchen in town and it’s inspired by fast food favourite Taco Bell. Taco Ding Dong will be operating out of East Vancouver and will only be available via delivery to the surrounding area.

Delivery will be available seven days a week from the early evening all the way through late night.

It will be specializing in late night eats with what it calls a “cheap-and-cheeky” take on Taco Bell classics, which include:

Cheesy Gordita Crunch: Hard taco wrapped in a soft tortilla with queso

Hard taco wrapped in a soft tortilla with queso Rock’n Super Crunch Wrap : A crunchy corn tortilla folded in a flour tortilla with beans, three cheeses, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and sour cream

: A crunchy corn tortilla folded in a flour tortilla with beans, three cheeses, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and sour cream Seven-layer Cheesy Wrapped Blaster Burrito: Taco Ding Dong’s famous seven-layer burrito wrapped in a quesadilla

There will also be an impressive line-up of snacks, tacos, salads, burritos, quasadillas and tostadas. Each of the items is priced between $3 to $6.

Vegetarians can enjoy a Beyond Meat substitute for an additional $2.

Try their Super, Mambo or Rock’n combos, which range in price from $14 to $45, depending on your appetite.

Taco Ding Dong

Where: Order delivery through Skip The Dishes or Uber Eats

