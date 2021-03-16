The 2021 Surrey Vaisakhi Parade, the largest Khalsa Day Parade in the world has been cancelled.

The day-long celebration is the largest Vaisakhi Khalsa Day Parade in the world, that draws in excess of 500,000 guests across cultures and religions.

“It is clear that there is no path for an event the size and magnitude of our Parade to occur safely within the next three months,” says Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar President Moninder Singh. “We will celebrate this important date in the Sikh calendar within our family groups and with special broadcast programming but will look to gather again as a community for the traditional Surrey Vaisakhi Khalsa Day Parade in 2022.”

The decision follows days of extensive consultation with health officials, regionally and provincially, including the Fraser Health Authority, the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), the BC Provincial Ministry of Health. Discussions with organizers of other Vaisakhi celebrations around the region also played a role in the decision. The executive of the Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar made the determination that the best and safest way to proceed under the circumstances, is to cancel the 2020 event.

Event organizers thanked the community for their overwhelming support in making this decision, and stated that today, as always, the health and safety of the public is the highest priority and consideration for the organization.

The Vaisakhi Khalsa Day Parade in Surrey, British Columbia is an annual celebration of one of the most significant days in the Sikh calendar, the creation of the Khalsa in 1699.