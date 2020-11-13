The Surrey Tree Lighting Festival is set to return in a whole new way to kick off the holiday season. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—it will be held virtually this year.

The City of Surrey will be hosting the 10th annual event on Saturday, Nov. 21st from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube Live.

Spectators will be able to watch all the action from the comfort of their homes as City officials flip the switch to light up the spectacular 60-foot Christmas tree.

The iconic event marks the start of the holiday season and following the livestream—there will be a series of contests on their Facebook page leading up to Christmas Day.

“The Surrey Tree Lighting Festival has become one of our most popular events of the year, and this year is no exception,” said Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum.

The free family-friendly virtual event will be hosted by Santa and Mrs. Claus and will feature a variety of local performers, choirs and dance groups including: Warren Dean Flandez, Surrey City Orchestra Trio, Bukola, the Spindle Whorl Dancers, the Royal Academy of Bhangra and more.

Viewers can also expect to see holiday baking, comedy sketches and a variety of craft ideas for kids.

Additionally, as part of the City of Surrey’s ‘Light Where You Live’ campaign—the Surrey Tree Lighting Festival will also be installing a light tunnel on Surrey Civic Plaza from Nov. 21st to Jan. 3rd.

For more information visit their website.

You Might Also Like:

Virtual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival

When: Saturday, Nov. 21st from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: City of Surrey Facebook and YouTube Live

Cost: Free!

For more things to do in Metro Vancouver, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.