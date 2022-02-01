This Surrey Townhome Was Just Sold For $310K Over Asking

A Surrey townhome in Fleetwood, sat on the market for only seven days before selling $310,000 over the asking price.

The four bedroom corner townhouse put on the market for $798,000, was $10,000 under its market assessment.

It ended up selling for $1,108,000.

Realtor Alex Tom told the Georgia Straight in an interview that sometimes he sees 10 bids on a property, this time he got 36.

Surrey Townhome

Overall, 120 people looked at the property before the deal closed.

Tom attributes the interest to a shortage of available housing for purchase, and an abundance of potential buyers.

Real estate speculators note that townhomes are already a hot commodity in 2022.

The corner townhouse was built in 2017 and is part of the Fleetwood Rise Development of Anthem Properties, no units are currently available.

Fleetwood Rise is within walking distance to a new Skytrain development.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.