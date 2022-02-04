Surrey Ranked As The Sexiest City in British Columbia

For the second year in a row, Surrey has been dubbed the sexiest city in British Columbia, and the second sexist city across Canada.

This is according to an annual map released by PinkCherry, an online adult store for adult novelty products and lingerie.

PinkCherry ranked the sexiest cities in Canada according to purchases and consumer behaviour patterns from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021.

The “sex map” reviews purchases from Canadian cities and towns with at least 50,000 people.

Despite ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the country clearly felt the love last year. The company says that the results were very telling of the interests of people living in those cities.

This year, Surrey showed a lot of love for the classics. Their favourite BDSM accessory was handcuffs, a companion to one of their top-selling toys, the a rechargeable magic wand.

Back in 2019, the City of Vancouver was ranked the sexiest city in Canada. In 2020, they felt to #16.

When comparing towns, more sex toys were sold in British Columbia than anywhere else in Canada. As a matter of fact, 8 of the top 10 sexiest towns in Canada were from British Columbia.

See the ranking of both lists below.

Top 10 Sexiest Cites in Canada In 2021

Calgary, Alberta Surrey, British Columbia Ottawa, Ontario Winnipeg, Manitoba Edmonton, Alberta London, Ontario Brampton, Ontario Hamilton, Ontario Toronto, Ontario Vaughan, Ontario

Canada Top 10 Sexiest Towns

Colwood, British Columbia Pembroke, Ontario Courtenay, British Columbia Parksville, British Columbia Sidney, British Columbia Williams Lake, British Columbia Fredericton, New Brunswick Fort St. John, British Columbia Prince Rupert, British Columbia Terrace, British Columbia

