From Gardening To Yoga, Surrey Is Taking Earth Day Online With $700 In Prizes

Celebrate the planet by taking part in Surrey’s highly-anticipated Party for the Planet this Earth Day.

April 22nd marks Earth Day and Surrey’s Party for the Planet will be going virtual this year. The 10th annual event will feature a variety of fun activities the whole family can enjoy, including interactive workshops, sustainable crafts and Indigenous performances.

Party For The Planet

Attractions

The livestream will showcase segments on urban forestry, Surrey parks, sustainability, environmental engineering as well as recycling to educate viewers on environmental initiatives and ways to live sustainably and contribute to a healthier planet.

It will be hosted by Neal Aven, the Manager of Parks at the City of Surrey.

“Virtual Party for the Planet will demonstrate our City’s resilience to combat climate change and promote environmentalism through our many programs and services” says Aven.

The broadcast will feature educational videos on various City groups, including how to plant native plans with Surrey Parks, spill response with Environmental Engineering, sorting your recycling with Solid Waste and a look at the upcoming Mud Bay Living Dyke project built in collaboration with the City of Delta.

Additionally, viewers can learn how to make crafts using reused materials with the Surrey Art Gallery and take part in interactive quizzes and yoga.

Party for the Planet will also offer themed colouring sheets, paint by numbers, a virtual photobooth and an Earth Day scavenger hunt for viewers to complete on Earth Day.

Music & Performances

For entertainment, the livestream will include exciting performances by the following acts:

The Zolas Andrea Menard Bobs & Lolo Candace Curr Glass Forest IAMTHELIVING and Teon Gibbs Jordan Klassen Kutapira Luca Fogale Ndidi O Stars of the North Drum Group Robin Reddy Show Wayne Lavallee Wild Moccasin Dancers



Freebies + Prizes

Last but not least, you’ll have the chance to score some freebies and enter to win a variety of prizes.

The livestream’s prizing selection will include virtual Sustainable Marketplace vendors, eco-friendly bath & body in addition to aromatherapy and outdoor adventure packages. Simply tune in and follow the livestream for real-time prize opportunities. Watch until the end to win the grand prize valued at $250!

For more information visit Surrey.ca/partyfortheplanet, Facebook.com/partyfortheplanet or Instagram.com/surreybcevents.

Surrey Party for the Planet Livestream 2021

When: 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021

Where: Facebook and YouTube Live

Cost: Free

This is branded content brought to you by our advertising partner. To learn more about the virtual Surrey’s Party for the Planet, please visit their website.