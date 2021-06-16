You Can Win A Brand New Car At The Surrey Canada Day Livestream This Year

Surrey Canada Day is set to take place virtually again this year and it will feature an entertaining and educational presentation including music and dance performances, Indigenous cultural sharing, and tons of prize giveaways for viewers.

As most of us are well aware, the City of Surrey has built a reputation of hosting the largest Canada Day event in B.C. and their virtual events are also noteworthy.

The 2021 event will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube Live on July 1, 2021, beginning with the Family Show from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the Evening Show from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a virtual firework display to end the night.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect this year and details on how you could win a brand new car!

Surrey’s Canada Day Celebration 2021

Entertainment

This year’s virtual event will focus heavily on music, with some impressive Canadian headliners, including international icon Buffy Sainte-Marie. Buffy is an award-winning Cree singer-songwriter best known for her songs of equality and healing, and is the first Indigenous person to win an Academy Award. She has also won a Golden Globe, multiple JUNO Awards, and the Polaris Music Prize. Joining Buffy Sainte-Marie are nationally recognized Canadian superstars Walk off the Earth and Jim Cuddy.

There will also be performances by Bedouin Soundclash, Nick Gilder & Sweeney Todd, JoJo Mason, Ria May, Neon Dreams,Tyler Joe Miller and even include a comedy segment from Erica Sigurdson. You can view the full lineup of 40+ performers here.

All About Culture

Surrey Canada Day is committed to sharing the cultural practices of many Indigenous and multicultural artists. The City invites residents to come together to experience diverse cultural expression, as well as the best of Canada and its hope for the future.

The event will feature several Indigenous and cultural acts, while also shedding some light on Indigenous history in the province starting with a land acknowledgement from Kwantlen First Nation, as well as Indigenous cultural sharing from Semiahmoo First Nation, Kwantlen First Nation, JJ Lavallee, Carsen Gray, Notorious Cree, Road Engine Dreams, Tim Elijah, Davita Marsden & Matthew Stevens, Darcie Brertton, Madelaine McCallum, Renae Morriseau, and the Tzo’kam Traditional Lil’wat Singers.

The City of Surrey acknowledge it is situated on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territories of the Coast Salish Peoples, including the q̓ic̓əy̓ (Katzie), q̓ʷɑ:n̓ƛ̓ən̓ (Kwantlen), and Semiahma (Semiahmoo) land-based nations.

Family Hour

There will be special family-friendly programming from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for both children and seniors to enjoy. Viewers can participate in kids crafts, story time, Zumba dance lessons, and watch performances by Robin Reddy, a ventriloquist show from Norma McKnight and much more.

Parents can pick up a Canada Day-themed craft kit, courtesy of the Downtown Surrey BIA, for kids to make during the livestream. Pick up your Kids Craft Kit from the Central City Community Desk on Thurs, June 24 from 12-7pm. *While quantities last.

Prizes

Now for the good stuff! All viewers who tune into the event will have the chance to win over $2,000 in prizes by interacting during the livestream.

Prizes will be drawn every 30-minutes during the show. That’s 9 chances to win!

Car Raffle

A 2021 Honda CRV Sport AWD (or cash equivalent) is being raffled off, courtesy of Surrey Honda and the Surrey Firefighters Charitable Society. Tickets are just $20 and can be pre-purchased until June 23. But hurry – there’s only 7,500 tickets up for grabs so if you’re interested, we suggested acting fast.

100% of ticket sales go towards supporting mental health initiatives, benefiting charities including Phoenix Drug & Alcohol Recovery & Education Society, The Centre For Child Development, and the YMCA of Greater Vancouver.The winner will be drawn by CTV during the virtual Surrey Canada Day broadcast at approximately 6:45 p.m. Purchase a raffle ticket today to support a great cause! Raffle tickets can be purchased online here.

Fireworks

It wouldn’t be Canada Day without a spectacular firework show! Don’t miss the highly anticipated virtual firework finale that ends the program at 9pm.

The virtual Surrey Canada Day broadcast is a great way to connect with the community together safely from the comfort of your own home, while celebrating true Canadian talent, Indigenous culture, music and entertainment with your loved ones. Plus, winning a brand-new car probably wouldn’t hurt either.

Surrey Canada Day 2021

When: July 1, 2021

Where: Watch online via Facebook and YouTube Live

When: Family Show runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the Evening Show airing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This is branded content brought to you by our advertising partner. To learn more about Surrey Canada Day, please visit their website online.

More Exciting Surrey stories: