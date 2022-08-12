This Local Bakery Serves Stuffed Pancakes in Richmond + Burnaby

For treats both savoury and sweet, look no further than SunTea in Richmond.

This bubble tea spot is known for so much more than just its bubble tea. It whips up some incredibly gourmet stuffed pancakes that are to die for.

They specialize in Dorayaki, which is a Japanese-style red bean pancake. They come in the following flavours:

Matcha Red Bean

Strawberry Cocoa

Red Bean Mochi

Oreo Cheese

Durian Cheese

Blueberry Cheese

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOROKO🇨🇦🇯🇵Vancouver foodie (@morokokoko)

The beloved joint also serves some delicious fresh fruit tea and slush, as well as milk tea, and vitality soda.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JJ by Jansen (@jj_jans8n)

And if Richmond is a little out of the way for you, head to SunTea’s other locations in Burnaby.

SunTea

Address: 8211 Ackroyd Road #140, Richmond, 6528 Hastings Street, Burnaby and #150-5172 Kingsway, Burnaby

