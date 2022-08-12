This Local Bakery Serves Stuffed Pancakes in Richmond + Burnaby

604 Now | @604now | August 12, 2022
Food
suntea
Photo: @sunteaackroyd/Instagram

For treats both savoury and sweet, look no further than SunTea in Richmond.

This bubble tea spot is known for so much more than just its bubble tea. It whips up some incredibly gourmet stuffed pancakes that are to die for.

They specialize in Dorayaki, which is a Japanese-style red bean pancake. They come in the following flavours:

  • Matcha Red Bean
  • Strawberry Cocoa
  • Red Bean Mochi
  • Oreo Cheese
  • Durian Cheese
  • Blueberry Cheese

The beloved joint also serves some delicious fresh fruit tea and slush, as well as milk tea, and vitality soda.

 

And if Richmond is a little out of the way for you, head to SunTea’s other locations in Burnaby.

SunTea

Address: 8211 Ackroyd Road #140, Richmond, 6528 Hastings Street, Burnaby and #150-5172 Kingsway, Burnaby

 

