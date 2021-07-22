9 Date Ideas Near Vancouver You Should Try Right Now

Date night (or day) is always a good idea.

These must-visit spots in and around Vancouver are the perfect way to spend some quality time with someone special, whether it’s a first date or you’re in a long-term relationship.

The city can be a very romantic place for someone in love, especially during the summer. So go make some memories.

Date Ideas Near Vancouver You Must Try Now

Visit a Flower Festival

The only thing better than getting fresh flowers is wandering through rows upon rows of them. Metro Vancouver is home to a variety of floral events that are hosted throughout the summer months, including the Abbotsford Sunflower Festival, the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival and Lavenderland in Richmond. Enjoy all the sights (and smells) as you take in all the beauty around you.

Location: Abbotsford Sunflower Festival (790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford), Chilliwack Sunflower Festival (41310 Yale Road, Chilliwack), Lavenderland (8460 Steveston Highway, Richmond)

Check out Playland During Twilight Hours

Playland is a classic summer date night option and they’ve made it even better by adding Twilight hours and a new beer garden. Couples of all ages can have a good time indulging in the many delectable eats and of course, going on all the thrilling rides. If you really want to impress your date, line up for the Revelation. It’s one of the fastest and most exhilarating rides in the world.

Location: 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Enjoy a Date on the Water

Beat the heat by trying one of the many water activities there are in Vancouver with your loved one by your side. Rent out stand-up paddle boards courtesy of Vancouver Water Adventures on Granville Island. Or, pedal your way around the waters of English Bay on one of the water bikes at Vanier Park. If you’re feeling hungry, take out Joe’s BBQ Boat from Granville Island and go for a cruise (and BBQ) around False Creek.

Location: Vancouver Water Adventures (1812 Boatlift Lane, Vancouver) BC Water Bikes (1661 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver), Joe’s BBQ Boat (1820 Mast Tower Lane, Vancouver)

Escape to Whistler

Hit the road for a day trip or enjoy a weekend getaway in Whistler. Thrill-seekers can take part in a variety of adventures, including ziplining over a scenic rainforest, rafting down a stunning green river, off-roading through the backcountry and reaching new heights at an aerial obstacle course. Plus, you can enjoy a nightcap at Vallea Lumina, where you can take a whimsical walk through the Cougar Mountain trails at night. All of the above activities are available to be booked through The Adventure Group.

Location: The Adventure Group is based out of 211-4293 Mountain Square, Whistler

Marvel at an Immersive Art Exhibit

Imagine Van Gogh has been a great success so it’s definitely worth checking out if you haven’t already. The Vancouver Convention Centre exhibit features gigantic projections of Van Gogh’s most famous work that will take your breath away. An exclusive Leonardo da Vinci art exhibit is also taking place at Tsawwassen Mills Mall in Delta. Go on a visual walk through of Da Vinci’s paintings, with multiple rooms featuring different aspects of the artist’s life.

Location: Imagine Van Gogh (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver), Da Vinci Experience (5000 Canoe Pass Way, Delta)

Ride Vancouver’s First Mountain Coaster



Couples who go on adventures together, stay together. Cypress Mountain has just unveiled its all-new attraction, the Eagle Coaster. You’ll be able to take a thrilling ride all while soaking up the incredible views the region has to offer. It’s definitely a great date idea if you’re looking for something to get your adrenaline pumping.

Location: 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Take a Dip in a Refreshing Swimming Hole

Cool off by taking a refreshing dip in one of Metro Vancouver’s scenic swimming holes. Lynn Canyon 30 Feet Pool on the North Shore is one of the most popular ones and it’s easy to see why. The stunning emerald-green waters paired with the lush greenery make it a romantic date idea for couples who love spending time in the great outdoors. Do keep in mind that you should not be cliff jumping here though, as it’s extremely dangerous.

Location: Near Park Road, North Vancouver

Go for a Scenic Stroll Through the Forest

It’s no secret that BC is home to some of the most incredible scenery in the world. There’s an endless selection of hikes and trail walks to explore, including the lush and serene Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge. The picturesque spot features towering trees and plenty of trails to suit the needs of hikers and bikers alike.

Location: 24480 Fern Crescent, Maple Ridge

Chase Waterfalls (together)

There are lots of beautiful waterfalls to explore in and around Vancouver, including ones that are easily accessible to the public. Some of the best ones to visit on the North Shore include Norvan Falls, Kennedy Falls and Cypress Falls. All are relatively easy to get to and are just 45 minutes to an hour outside of the city.

Location: Norvan Falls, Kennedy Falls and Cypress Falls are all located on the North Shore

