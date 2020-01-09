Sugar Sugar Studios is the perfect place to celebrate an anniversary or just have a fun night out with your significant other (or BFF).

They host a variety of cake making workshops where participants can bring out their creative side to create something sweet.

It’s inspired by the wildly popular paint nights, but with cake instead. It’s open to anyone with a sweet tooth, whether they have previous cake decorating experience or not.

All the workshops are led by a cake artist that will show you step by step the best way to create the most beautiful cake.

Upcoming workshops are available over the next few months to create cakes that resemble a pineapple, unicorn, cactus, bubble tea and even Pikachu.

For February, they have some special Valentine’s Day themed cake options, including an adorable sloth cake with a heart. Most of the cakes have 6-8 portions and take about 2-hours to complete.

Each one has its own unique flavour (vanilla, chocolate, meringue, salted caramel, red velvet and earl grey).

Sugar Sugar Studios

When: Workshops hosted weekly

Where: 4010 Main Street, Vancouver

For more places to indulge in something delicious, check out our Food section.