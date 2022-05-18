The Best Places To Find Stuffed Donuts In Metro Vancouver

Those with a sweet tooth can curb their sugar cravings by indulging in the only thing better than donuts, aka stuffed donuts.

Luckily for Metro Vancouverites, there are plenty of places selling stuffed donuts where they can get their sugar fix.

Stuffed Donuts In Metro Vancouver

Mello

View this post on Instagram A post shared by m e l l o (@mellovancouver)

These stuffed brioche donuts are probably unlike anything you’ve ever tasted before. They whip up vanilla, dark chocolate pudding, salted caramel, lemon curd, peanut butter and jelly and Nutella (just to name a few). They also serve coffee and a variety of other sweet treats.

Address: 223 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Cartems Donuts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cartems Donuts (@cartemsdonuts)

Treat yourself to some of the best donuts the city has to offer, at Cartems. The donut shop whips up a vast selection of donuts, including stuffed ones. They also have some unique flavours, like their earl grey, smoked maple walnut and London fog.

Address: 534 W Pender Street, Vancouver and 2190 Main Street, Vancouver

Lee’s Donuts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee’s Donuts (@leesdonuts.ca)

If you haven’t tried this longtime food stall inside the Granville Island Public Market (and now in Langley), you’re missing out. There are dozens of flavours to choose from, including jelly filled, blueberry filled and apple filled. They also sell delicious iced rings in chocolate, maple, strawberry and sprinkle varieties.

Address: 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver and 19705 Fraser Hwy, Langley (inside Willowbrook Shopping Centre)

La Bise Bakery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Bise bakery (@labisebakery)

The difference at this joint, is all in the filling. They whip up a variety of stuffed donuts, including raspberry jam, cinnamon sugar, Bailey’s chocolate, pistachio and passionfruit Chantilly varieties. This is truly the place to be if donuts are your guilty pleasure.

Address: 1605 W 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Yum Gourmet Donuts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YUM! Donuts (@yumgourmetdonuts)

This newly-opened bakery in New Westminster is best known for their giant stuffed donuts. Try their delectable cinnamon streusel crunch, double chocolate brownie and salted caramel with prices ranging between $4 and $5 before tax. And they’re always getting new flavours in.

Address: 468 East Columbia Street, Vancouver

