Strong Earthquake Hit The Coast of Vancouver Island Early This Morning

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit the coast of Vancouver Island, early Wednesday morning.

The earthquake happened at 4:33 am about 221 km west of Tofino. It had a depth of 10 km, but there are no reports of damage and no tsunami is expected.

The earthquake happened after another earthquake with a 7.8 magnitude hit the coast of Alaska, around 10 pm on Tuesday.

While there was a tsunami warning issued for parts of the southern Alaskan coast, the warnings have since ended and there were no threats to B.C.

There were no reports of damage for the Alaska earthquake either.

Late last year, an earthquake hit Port Moody with a magnitude of 5.2.

