Who says pizza can’t be fancy? One Richmond eatery is serving up epic pizza pies that are loaded with fresh seafood.

Steveston Pizza Co is best known for not being your typical pizza joint and it has a variety of elevated pizza options to satisfy any seafood lover.

As you can imagine, these pizzas do not come cheap. But if you’re looking to spoil yourself with two of the greatest food groups ever (aka pizza and seafood) then look no further.

Seafood Pizza Line-up (12 inch pies)

Butterfly ($45): Shrimp, prawns and smoked salmon

Serpent ($81): Shrimp, prawns, Canadian lobster tails (4) and smoked salmon

Hurricane ($120): Shrimp, prawns, Canadian lobster tails (8) and smoked salmon

Queen ($200): Alaskan King Crab, lobster tails, shrimp, prawns and smoked salmon

C6 ($850): Medley of tiger prawns, lobster ratatouille, smoked steelhead, Russian Osetra caviar and Italian white truffles

They also have a number of other pizzas, including Hawaiian, Meditterranean and a meat-lovers Caveman offering.

Steveston Pizza Co

When: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: #100-3400 Moncton Street, Richmond

