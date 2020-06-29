Steveston Now Requires You To Wear A Face Mask Before Visiting Fisherman’s Wharf

If you want to take a stroll along the Fisherman’s Wharf this summer, you’ll have to wear a mask.

As of Friday, Steveston Harbour Authority (SHA) is requiring anyone who visits to don a face covering to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Those without a mask will be denied access.

“We have had a little bit of kickback from a few people, but in the end, if they don’t want to wear the mask, they don’t have to go down to the dock,” said Glenn Chow, operations and security manager for Steveston Harbour Authority.

Many stores or indoor places require customers to wear masks, like the Vancouver Aquarium and T&T Supermarket. Once The PNE reopens next month, they will also ask customers to wear masks when visiting.

B.C. recently entered Phase 3 of the Restart Plan, so many facilities are now open.

