Steveston Cafe from Popular TV Series Is Now For Sale

Located in the heart of Steveston Village, next to Fisherman’s Wharf, sits this charming cafe that is now for sale.

Cannery Cafe is better known as Granny’s Diner in the hit series “Once Upon A Time.” The show ran on air for 7 seasons from 2011 to 2018. The whole town of “Storybrooke, Maine” was set primarily in Steveston, Richmond B.C.

The cafe was a pivotal location throughout the show where the main characters would meet and have their intense conversational scenes. It was ran by Ruby (Little Red Riding Hood) and her Grandmother.

While this cafe is still operational, the business is on sale for just under $200,000.

RELATED: New Westminster Mansion From Popular Netflix Series Was Just Listed For Sale

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

Location : 3711 Moncton Street, Richmond

: 3711 Moncton Street, Richmond Sale Price : $199,000

: $199,000 Interior : 1,600 sq-ft

: 1,600 sq-ft Features: Full commercial kitchen, amber parking at rear

Full commercial kitchen, amber parking at rear Lease Details: 5+5 lease, about 3 years left in the first term. Rent is $6500 all in.

A Closer Look At Cannery Cafe in Steveston:

A Look Back At Granny’s Diner

If you’re interested in owning a little piece of magic from the fairy tale show, take a closer look at this listing on 3711 Moncton Street, Richmond.

For more amazing homes in Metro Vancouver, head to our Real Estate section.