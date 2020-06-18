Starbucks Buy-One-Get-One Happy Hour Is Back Today

Coffee lovers can rejoice as Starbucks has brought back their Happy Hour special, starting today.

The coffee chain had put their Thursday deal on hold, as many stores closed across the country or offered takeout orders only.

However, today customers can get in on the beloved buy-one-get-one deal once again.

“We’ve missed you as much as you’ve missed Happy Hour,” the Starbucks website states.

Starbucks has their summer menu out now, which includes a S’mores Frappuccino and a Golden Ginger Drink. Or you can “reunite with your favourites.”

Just arrive at any participating location between 2-7 pm, Thursday and buy a drink in a Grande or larger size to get a second one for free.

You just need to be a Starbucks member, so make sure to show the baristas your app. The company is also asking staff to wear face masks before entering.

