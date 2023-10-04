Everyone’s favorite Halloween tradition will, unfortunately, not be returning to Stanley Park this year.

The iconic Stanley Park Ghost Train has been out of commission since before the pandemic due to ongoing restoration work and safety concerns.

The Vancouver Park Board announced the cancellation of the annual Ghost Train. This followed their cancellation of the Easter Train event earlier this year.

They were originally optimistic that the train would be fully operational by this year; however, it appears the issue has not yet been resolved.

The City of Vancouver stated the following in an announcement:

The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation regrets to announce that the Stanley Park Ghost Train will remain at the station this Halloween while restoration work continues to ensure its safe and optimal performance. Over the past year, the Park Board has been steadfast in its commitment to bringing the train back into service following its temporary closure. This work involved a comprehensive assessment and a thorough analysis of the ride system. The vintage train equipment, some of which is more than 60 years old, requires specialized parts that are challenging to obtain. At this time, all the necessary parts have been successfully acquired and teams are hard at work taking on additional repairs and testing to guarantee the train’s safe operation to get it back in service as soon as possible. The goal is to complete the work this November, contingent upon approval from Technical Safety BC. More details, including the expected date for resuming train operations, will be released in the coming weeks.

Stanley Park Ghost Train

When: Cancelled for 2023