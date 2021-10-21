7 Metro Vancouver Staircase Trails That Feel Like A Mini Walk Through A Fall Dreamland

Get a good workout in while soaking up all the fall foliage this time of year has to offer by hitting one of these staircase trails in Metro Vancouver.
One thing is for sure, the scenic trails are a much better alternative than the gym.
Best Staircase Trails In Metro Vancouver This Fall
Lynn Canyon Park, North Vancouver
Discover this gem in North Vancouver, that is home to several lush trails just brimming with fall colours right now. Lynn Canyon is a great time to go for a hike anytime of the year but it’s even more magical during the autumn months and it’s easy to see why.
Location: 3690 Park Road, North Vancouver
Kitsilano, Vancouver
Kitsilano is one of the best neighbourhoods to take in the fall season in the city. It has plenty of scenic walkways and bridges like this one, as well as staircases to go for a leisurely stroll while taking in all the sweeping mountain and water views the neighbourhood has to offer.
Location: Along the west side of Vancouver, on the southern shore of English Bay
Wreck Beach, Vancouver
This clothing-optional beach near UBC may seem like a strange place to get a workout in but it has a steep staircase for those cardio days. Plus, it’s also one of the best spots to go leaf peeping in the city, with lots of beautiful fall foliage to explore. It’s about a 90-metre climb from the beach to the top. Repeat, as needed.
Location: SW Marine Drive, Vancouver
Robson Square, Vancouver
If you don’t have time to escape to some of the other areas in the city, Robson Square is a great spot to break a sweat in the heart of downtown. The steps near the courthouse are typically clear of people outside of lunch hour. There is also an abundance of stunning reds, oranges and yellows to brighten up the space during this time of year.
Location: 800 Robson Street, Vancouver
Burrard Street Bridge, Vancouver
One of Vancouver’s most iconic bridges is also one of the best places to find some breathtaking fall scenery. Head up a steep staircase from Beach Avenue that gives you direct access to the bridge. Once you make the trek across, you’ll be treated to unsurpassed views of the area and all the vibrant colours surrounding False Creek and English Bay.
Location: Connecting Kitsilano to the downtown core, Vancouver
Christopherson Steps, Surrey
This steep but beautiful walk down to the beach is surrounded by beautiful fall colours and an waterfront view. If you’re up for a bigger workout, you can also check out 1,001 steps park nearby.
Location: 2409 Christopherson Rd, Surrey, BC V4A 3L2
Velodrome Trail, Burnaby
The trail goes up from Barnet Highway near the Velodrome and goes all the way up to an incredible viewpoint on Burnaby Mountain, all of which is surrounded by beautiful fall colours and sights overlooking the city.
Location: Situated on the north side of Burnaby Mountain along Barnet Road
