27 Scenic Hikes + Nature Walks To Tackle In Metro Vancouver This Summer

When Spring or Summer has Sprung, nothing beats heading out into the great outdoors.

Escape into the lush wilderness and explore as many of Metro Vancouver’s spring hikes and nature walks as you can with this beautiful weather

Scenic Hikes & Nature Walks

North Shore

Lighthouse Park: An easy hike with up to 6-kms of trails to explore. It only takes about two hours to explore the whole park—but it’s the perfect place to have a picnic overlooking the lighthouse.

Lynn Loop: Another easier hike that takes you into the lush forested areas of Lynn Headwaters Regional Park. Admire the rushing waters of Lynn Creek on this 5-km roundtrip trek that takes about 1.5-hours.

Dog Mountain: Bring your pup along for the 2-hour 5-km journey at Mount Seymour. The easy route leads you to stunning views of Vancouver.

Grouse Grind: Known as ‘Mother Nature’s Stairmaster’. This spot opened for the season earlier this month and challenges hikers to tackle the 2,830 steps to the top. The difficult route is 2.9-kms with an elevation gain of 853-metres. It can take anywhere from 1.5 to 2-hours to complete.

St. Mark’s Summit: While it likely won’t be mild enough to hike here in the Spring, it’s a beautiful spot to trek through in snowshoes. It’s an intermediate 11-km hike that takes about 5-hours to complete round-trip.

Quarry Rock (TEMPORARILY CLOSED): A Vancouver favourite—this 3.8-km route in Deep Cove takes you on a 1.5-hour roundtrip hike to an incredible viewing point. Sit on top of the rock and catch glimpses of Indian Arm and the mountains around Belcarra.

Vancouver

Pacific Spirit Regional Park

With hardly any elevation gain, this nature trail is the perfect place to practice ‘forest bathing’. There’s 10-kms of lush trails to enjoy the peace and quiet of the outdoors. The park features over 750-hectares of forest—get exploring.

The Seawall

An obvious choice, but this nature walk is a must to explore in Spring. There’s 6.5-kms of trails and seawall to enjoy nature in all its glory.

Burnaby

Deer Lake: Take an easy and flat 5-km walk around the scenic lake. Pass by a beach area, viewing tower and a pier. It only takes about an hour to complete the whole route.

Burnaby Mountain: An easy but beautiful hike with 7.5-kms to take on. The popular spot takes about 3-hours to complete depending on which trails you take.

Velodrome Trail: Known as being ‘Burnaby’s Grind,’ this is a steep 3-km trek that takes about an hour to complete. It has an elevation gain of 240-metres and takes you from the north side of Burnaby Mountain to the totem poles by the old Horizons Restaurant.

Richmond

Iona Beach Regional Park: This popular spot in Richmond takes you on a 6-km nature walk that takes about 1.5-hours. There’s also a jetty that takes you right into the ocean. Both allow you to soak in the Fraser River and airplanes flying overhead.

Surrey

Serpentine Fen Nature Trail: Nothing beats this 3.5-km nature trail during the Spring. It features 3.5-kms of trails to explore and three wooden towers offering stunning views of the area.

Tynehead Regional Park: An easy 1.5-hour route that lets you explore 4.5-kms of trails while taking in the upper Serpentine River.

1001 Steps Park (TEMPORARILY CLOSED): Get your workout in at this gem. Go up and down the 284 steps (give or take). It’s a great way to break a sweat, while taking in the scenery outdoors.

Delta

Boundary Bay Regional Park: The best spot for nature enthusiasts. Enjoy the wildlife during this 5-km loop around a large portion of Boundary Bay.

Deas Island Regional Park: An easy 4.5-km trail that offers stunning views of the Fraser Valley area and takes about 2-hours to complete.

Coquitlam

Crystal Falls (TEMPORARILY CLOSED): An easy 7-km round-trip route that leads you to a cascading waterfall that feeds into the Coquitlam River. It takes about 2-hours to complete.

Coquitlam Crunch: Another course that resembles the Grouse Grind. This steep urban 4.5-km trail round-trip follows a route under hydro power lines. While it’s not a great spot to catch some views, it does make for an awesome workout.

Mundy Park: This hidden gem has 6-kms of scenery to explore. With minimal elevation gain, it’s an easy 2-hour trek round-trip.

Minnekhada Regional Park: An underrated spot with 10-kms of lush forested trails to explore. See lots of wildlife and nature in this 2.5-hour trek.

Langley

Brae Island Regional Park: Soak up the sights with views of the Fraser River and the Coastal Mountain range off in the distance. This easy 4.2-km route takes only about an hour to complete.

Derby Reach Regional Park: Take the scenic route along the Edgewater Bar and a loop along the Houston Trail. It has a dog off-leash area and 8-kms of trails to explore.

Port Moody

Sendero Diez Vistas: This hike gets its name from having 10 incredible viewing points overlooking Indian Arm as you reach the Buntzen Lake area. The intermediate trek takes about 6-7 hours to complete, with 15-kms of trails and an elevation gain of 360-metres.

Buntzen Lake: One of Metro Vancouver’s most popular hiking spots, and for good reason. The stunning area has 10-kms of trails that take about 3.5-hours to explore.

Admiralty Point: Find this beauty of a trail in Belcarra Regional Park. It offers unsurpassed views of Deep Cove, Mount Serymour and Burnaby Mountain. The 5-km trek takes about 1.5-hours to complete.

Sasamat Lake: Take this easy 8-km loop around the stunning Sasamat Lake in Belcarra Regional Park. It takes about 3-hours to complete.

