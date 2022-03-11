21 Things To Do Over Spring Break With Your Family

Ready, set, spring! With spring break just around the corner, it’s finally time to start planning some fun things to do with the family during some much-needed time off from work and school.

It doesn’t matter if it’s sunny or rainy, there’s plenty of outdoor and indoor activities to keep everyone entertained in and around Vancouver.

Things To Do For Spring Break In Vancouver

FlyOver Canada



If a trip is not in the cards this spring break, take a “flight” across Canada at this popular attraction in the downtown core. The family-friendly experience takes guests on an immersive journey across the country, where they can take in all the beautiful sights (and even smells).

The attraction features special effects, that will actually make you feel like you’re flying for real. They also have an Iceland experience, where guests can “visit” the land of fire and ice until April 18.

Address: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Downtown Langley Mural Walk



Need more family photos? Look no further than Downtown Langley. They’ve designed a Mural Walk, where people can follow a map to find more than 25 one-of-a-kind creations by local artists.

They have all kinds of murals, from ones plastered with flowers to others with inspirational words and phrases. Given how creative and colourful they are, they make for the perfect place to have an impromptu photo shoot.

Address: Various locations, Downtown Langley

Kid-Friendly Hikes

The family that enjoys the great outdoors together, stays together. Get some fresh air with the kids at one of Metro Vancouver’s easier trails, suitable for younger explorers.

Some of our favourites include Cascade Falls north of Mission, Whytecliff Park in West Vancouver and Bridal Veil Falls just outside of Chilliwack. All are two kilometres or less.

Address: Various locations in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

Burnaby Village Museum



Have fun with the family, while also learning a thing or two about the history of Burnaby at this gem. Burnaby Village Museum is a great place to take the kids during spring break and admission is free.

There’s plenty to explore at the 10-acre open-air museum, including the Burnaby Lake General Store, Jesse Love Farmhouse and the restored 1912 C.W. Parker Carousel.

Address: 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Science World

Science World is the ultimate rainy day activity during spring break. Plus, it’s not only fun for all ages, but educational too.

If there’s a dinosaur enthusiast in your life, be sure to check out the Ultimate Predator Exhibit, which allows guests to encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old T. Rex.

Address: 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver



Bloedel Conservatory

Discover this tropical dome in the serene Queen Elizabeth Park. The magical Bloedel Conservatory is home to both tropical plants and animals.

With the warmer temperatures and exotic birds, you might just even feel like you’re on a mini vacation. Plus, it’s a great place for kids to learn about different species.

Address: 4600 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Vancouver Aquarium

There’s lots of springtime fun to be had at one of the city’s greatest attractions. The Vancouver Aquarium has more than 65,000 animals to see (and learn about).

There’s also an immersive new 4D theatre experience that you definitely have to check out while you’re there. Make a day of it and bring along a picnic to have in Stanley Park afterwards.

Address: 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Watermania

You don’t have to wait for super warm temperatures to go for a dip. Check out Watermania in Richmond, which features a massive indoor pool.

There’s a few diving boards, water slides, whirlpools and a party room. Adults can also enjoy the steam room and sauna, as well as the 3,000-square-foot fitness centre.

Address: 14300 Entertainment Blvd, Richmond

Suspension Bridges

Get outside and enjoy the view from one of the many suspension bridges on the North Shore. Two of the most popular options include the suspension bridge in the lush Lynn Canyon Park and the Capilano Suspension Bridge.

Both offer visitors with a unique perspective of nature and make for some great photo opportunities with the family.

Address: Lynn Canyon Park (3690 Park Road, North Vancouver), Capilano Suspension Bridge (3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver)

Grouse Mountain

Those really not afraid of heights should definitely try ziplining at Grouse Mountain. Soar to new heights on their dual-line five-line circuit taking guests across the peaks and canyons of Grouse and Dam Mountains.

The tour lasts about two hours and can be booked as an individual or as a group.

Address: 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Maplewood Farm



Animal lovers will have the perfect opportunity to get up close to some adorable farm animals at this beloved spot.

Maplewood Farm in North Vancouver is home to a variety of animals, including sheep, donkeys, rabbits and ducks. Plus, visitors can even go on pony rides and feed some of the critters.

Address: 405 Seymour River Place, North Vancouver

George C. Reifel Migratory Bird Sanctuary

This 300-hectare serene natural area in Delta is an absolute must for birders. It’s one of Canada’s top bird-watching sites and it’s easy to see why.

Visitors can discover nearly 300 species of birds and it’s typically the busiest in the fall and spring months.

Address: 5191 Robertson Road, Delta

Burnaby Central Railway

The kids (and all those young at heart) will love this one. The Burnaby Central Railway is a premier miniature railroad offering train rides to the public.

Their trains pull multiple cars carrying 20 or more passengers on a two mile ride through the woods, with bridges, tunnels, crossovers, and spirals along the way.

Address: 120 North Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Granville Island

The quaint Granville Island is always a good time, rain or shine. Take a scenic trip there by hopping on the Aqua Bus to further add to the experience.

There’s plenty of cute shops and public art to explore while there. But you absolutely must stop by the Granville Island Public Market to peruse all the different vendors and shops.

Address: Across False Creek from Downtown Vancouver under the south end of the Granville Street Bridge, Vancouver

Cherry Blossoms

Every year the cherry blossoms begin to bloom in the spring months and they serve as beautiful backdrops for family photos.

Cherry blossom seekers can find them at several parks across Metro Vancouver, but a couple of our favourite places to spot them is Queen Elizabeth Park and Stanley Park in Vancouver.

Address: Various locations in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

Beaches



Nothing beats a beach day during spring break. Luckily, Vancouver has plenty of scenic beaches to choose from.

Check out Sunset Beach, English Bay Beach, Spanish Banks or Kits Beach in Vancouver. Or visit White Rock Beach.

Address: Various locations in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

Kensington Prairie Farm

Everyone loves alpacas, they’re cute, cuddly and full of character. Find a whole bunch of them at this farm in Langley.

Visitors to Kensington Prairie Farm can get lots of photos with the alpacas and even feed them. The farm also has a shop featuring a range of alpaca products, including scarves, shoes and sweaters.

Address: 1736 248 Street, Aldergrove

Stanley Park

Spring is an idyllic time to bring out your bike (or rent one) and go for a scenic ride along the iconic Stanley Park Seawall in Vancouver.

If riding a bike is not your thing, then just go for a walk. From Second Beach, Lost Lagoon and Prospect Point, there’s plenty to explore.

Address: 1116 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Shipyards Skate Plaza

Who says skating is just for winter? The Shipyards Skate Plaza in North Vancouver has extended its season to the end of Spring Break (March 28).

It’s the region’s largest outdoor skating rink and it’s another worthy place to spend some time if the weather holds up.

Address: 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Trestle Bridge

West Vancouver has a new attraction and it’s perfect for families. The 200-metre trestle bridge is a short walk that offers amazing views of the region.

The bridge is part of the British Pacific Properties’ (BPP) upper Mountain Path and it’s on route up to Cypress Mountain Resort.

Address: British Pacific Properties’ upper Mountain Path, West Vancouver



VanDusen Botanical Garden

There’s no better place to welcome spring than at one of the best botanical gardens in the city.

In the spring months, the garden is bursting with cheerful rhododendrons, stunning magnolias, delicate cherry blossoms and bloom-full camellias.

Address: 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver



