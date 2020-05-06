Someone Shot An Arrow Into A Car With A Two-Week-Old Baby Inside

A man was arrested, Tuesday, after shooting an arrow into a car with a toddler and a two-week-old baby inside.
Victoria police reported the incident, which happened Monday at about 11 am.
When the family car stopped at an intersection, the driver felt something hit the car and thought it was a rock. But it wasn’t until they arrived home that the family realized that there was a 10-inch arrow sticking out of their car.
“Luckily, no one was injured,” the police stated in a report.
Victoria police received a tip that helped identify the man and arrest him, Tuesday.
Apparently, archery is not out of style, as police investigated a drug smuggling case via bow and arrow in January.
