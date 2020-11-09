Environment Canada Issues Snowfall Warning For Metro Vancouver

It’s only November but snow is already in the forecast for some parts of Metro Vancouver.

According to Environment Canada, residents in the lower mainland could see between 5 to 10 centimetres of snow come down on Monday.

Wet snow is expected to develop this afternoon mainly over higher terrain.

“A Pacific frontal system approaching from the northwest will arrive on the south coast later today bringing wet snow or rain to Metro Vancouver this afternoon. The precipitation will last through this evening and then end overnight as the system moves to the south,” reads the warning.

The agency adds “Snowfall amounts will vary considerably depending on elevation. Accumulations will range from a trace to 2 cm at sea level, near 5 cm at 150 metres above sea level and up to 10 cm for the highest neighbourhoods.”

Anyone travelling today is advised to prepare for rapidly changing weather and road conditions.

Weekly Forecast

The Pacific frontal system will move out of the region overnight to pave way to a warmer week ahead with sunshine and a mix of clouds.