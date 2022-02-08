If your friends cannot hold a decent conversation with you about sneakers you can find some new ones at Sneaker Con 2022.

It takes place from 12pm – 7pm on March 5 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

There will be tons of deals on footwear, sneaker giveaways and live auctions.

You can also get your sneakers verified at the Ebay booth.

Show off the sneakers you already have, see new sneakers, spend your whole paycheque or just come to enjoy the smell of fresh out of the box shoes.

It’s going to be a fun day, for like-minded individuals to talk about the importance of decent footwear.

Tickets are on sale for $36.83 and can be purchased online here

Vancouver Sneaker Con 2022

When: March 5

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre

Admission: $36.83

