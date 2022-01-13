Reach Speeds Of Up To 50 MPH On Vancouver’s Fun Toboggan Runs

Everyone loves a snow day. And although some of the snow in the city may have melted, winter is still young and you should make note of all the amazing snowy hills to explore this season.

So relive your childhood by travelling at the speed of light (or at about 50 MPH) on one of these must-try toboggan, sled and snow tube runs in and around Vancouver.

Follow up a day spent sledding down the hills with some hot cocoa for a fun activity the whole family can enjoy.

Where To Go Sledding Near Vancouver

Grouse Mountain Sliding Zone, North Vancouver

Grouse Mountain, also known as the Peak of Vancouver, never disappoints when it comes to winter activities. And sledding is no exception. Visit the mountain’s epic sliding zone to soar down the mountain in one of two designated lanes of groomed terrain for your winter enjoyment. Visitors can’t bring their own sleds but they can rent one for just $5.

Mount Seymour Toboggan and Snow Tube Park, North Vancouver



Ready, set, sled! This is the perfect place to do just that. Bring your own toboggan, sled or crazy carpet and experience all the magic snow has to offer. Admission to the Toboggan Park is $10 per person on a weekday and $15 per person on a weekend. Or you can get passes for a family of five for $60 on weekends.

Cypress Mountain’s Gnarly’s Tube Park, West Vancouver

Head to the North Shore to spend a day sledding with your friends and family. Cypress Mountain is home to Gnarly’s Snow Tubing Park, which features six chutes roughly 100 metres in length and a tube tow to do all the work of bringing you back up to the top. It’s about $25 per person to go tubing or $10 per person for the sliding zone, where you can bring your own sled.

Queen Elizabeth Park, Vancouver

If it’s snowing in the city, forget heading to the mountains because Queen Elizabeth Park is the place to be. It’s one of the highest spots in Vancouver, and therefore makes for a great spot to go tobogganing down one of the park’s many hills. Plus, there’s some amazing views of Vancouver that you can soak up while you’re at it.

Sunset Beach Park, Vancouver

After a fresh dumping of snow, Sunset Beach Park is an idyllic spot to spend the day sledding. It features some pretty steep hills throughout the park, which make for some super fun tobogganing runs. Plus, you can enjoy all the sights and sounds of False Creek, English Bay and the iconic Vancouver Seawall.

Burnaby Mountain, Burnaby

Burnaby Mountain is also a great place to go sledding as it often sees much more snow due to the higher elevation. Again, not only can you enjoy a variety of fun toboggan runs here but you can also take in the sweeping views of the region that you just can’t find anywhere else. Pack along a thermos of your favourite warm beverage to enjoy afterwards, along with the view.

