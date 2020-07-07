Stanley Park’s Single Lane Causing Tension Between Drivers & Carriage Operators

Although Stanley Park has reopened a vehicle lane, cars are facing safety and traffic issues, due to the horse-drawn carriages.

During the pandemic, the Vancouver Park Board had closed off vehicle access to Stanley Park to try and cut down the number of visitors.

But they opened one lane back up, June 19th, reserving the other lane for cyclists. So, with only one open lane, cars are having to share it with horse-drawn carriages.

That has proven to be dangerous, however.

With carriages moving slower than vehicles, it’s not uncommon to see traffic build up behind them.

Earlier this month, CTV News published footage from Stanley Park Horse Drawn Tours owner Gerry O’Neil, showing vehicles veering into the cycling lane to swerve the carriages.

“As you can imagine, when you’ve got 30 0r 40 cars behind you waiting, there’s a level of stress that you’re hoping to get out of their way,” O’Neil told CTV.

The Vancouver Park Board is aware of the issue and is currently looking into solutions, both short term and long term.

