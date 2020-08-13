SFU Drops ‘Clan’ Varsity Athletics Team Name After Misinterpreted References

Simon Fraser University’s varsity sports team is dropping “the Clan” from its name. The university confirmed the change Wednesday, saying they will have a new team name by the end of the year.

This comes after student athletes spoke out against the nickname through the social media campaign, “I am not your Clansman.”

RELATED: Black Organizations And Anti-Racist Groups You Can Support Now In B.C.

“As a university, our number one duty is to foster a supportive environment for our students,” said President Petter in a press release. “Our student athletes are dedicated to their sport and education, and negative interactions with others about the persistent misinterpretation or misuse of their team name should not be a burden they have to bear.”

Many of the students said the clan nickname had caused them to experience unsafe situations, upsetting conversations and other harm.

The sports team name was originally an ode to explorer Simon Fraser’s Scottish heritage. But the school said it is often misinterpreted as a reference to the Klu Klux Klan.

The school will launch the process of choosing a new varsity team name in the fall.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.