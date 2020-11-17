This New Food Series In Vancouver Is Fighting Hunger With Its Secret Sauce

A new food series is coming to Vancouver in an effort to fight hunger amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Local entrepreneur Wilson K Lee has pledged to raise enough money to feed 10,000 people in need with his new show ‘Secret Sauce.’

All of the proceeds generated from the web series will go directly towards Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

According to Feeding America, there are approximately 54 million people across North America facing food insecurity as a result of the coronavirus.

Secret Sauce

Secret Sauce will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at eight of Vancouver’s most popular restaurants.

Featured businesses include local favourites Anh & Chi, Straight & Marrow, Nook and Fergie’s in Squamish.

The eateries will share everything from their startup stories and food secrets to more taboo topics like their rent and operating costs.

The episodes will air weekly for free on the Wilson K Lee YouTube channel. All of the revenue generated from advertisements will go straight to the cause.

Additionally, each share on social media will garner a donation of 25 cents. Feeding America maintains that $1 equates to 10 meals, thanks to donation matching from their partner organizations.

“Everyone deserves to go to bed with a full stomach,” says Wilson.

