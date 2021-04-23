Take A Look At The Second Most Expensive Home in Vancouver

There are a couple of interesting things about this Vancouver mansion, located in prestigious Point Grey. For one… it’s one of the most expensive homes in all of the city.

This entire estate is stunning to say the least and is nothing short of luxurious. The entire garden is immaculately landscaped and includes a tennis court, video monitored gate, interlocking circular driveway. Inside you will find an indoor swimming pool, and wine celler of course.

The beauty of the property and home itself is what makes this home stand apart. The views of the ocean and its bright pink roof are unique. Located on Drummond Drive, you are a walk away from Locarno Beach, Jericho Beach, Spanish Banks, University Golf Club, and West 4th shopping.

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

Location : 4868 Drummond Drive, Vancouver

: 4868 Drummond Drive, Vancouver Year Built : 1990

: 1990 Sale Price : $37,990,000

: $37,990,000 Interior : 12,983 sq-ft

: 12,983 sq-ft Bedrooms : 7

: 7 Bathrooms: 8

A Closer Look At This Vancouver Mansion:

Take a closer look at this listing at 4868 Drummond Drive, Vancouver.

