This BC Farmhouse Airbnb Makes For a Great Seaside Escape

Once travel restrictions ease up, treat yourself to a unique BC getaway with a stay at this adorable seaside farmhouse.
It’s just a short ferry ride away from Vancouver, nestled in the serene Gibsons on the Sunshine Coast.
The 470 sq-ft studio style accommodation can sleep up to three guests and comes with two beds and one bathroom.
It’s open-concept complete with a kitchen area, small breakfast table, office space and a TV.
If you have a four-legged BFF, keep in mind this place is dog-friendly.
It’s also within walking distance to the local marina, public market as well as some of the best restaurants, parks and beaches the area has to offer.
Seaside Farmhouse
Where: Gibsons on the Sunshine Coast (exact address TBA when booking confirmed)
Cost: Approximately $120 per night
