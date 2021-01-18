This BC Farmhouse Airbnb Makes For a Great Seaside Escape

Once travel restrictions ease up, treat yourself to a unique BC getaway with a stay at this adorable seaside farmhouse.

It’s just a short ferry ride away from Vancouver, nestled in the serene Gibsons on the Sunshine Coast.

The 470 sq-ft studio style accommodation can sleep up to three guests and comes with two beds and one bathroom.

It’s open-concept complete with a kitchen area, small breakfast table, office space and a TV.

If you have a four-legged BFF, keep in mind this place is dog-friendly.

It’s also within walking distance to the local marina, public market as well as some of the best restaurants, parks and beaches the area has to offer.

Where: Gibsons on the Sunshine Coast (exact address TBA when booking confirmed)

Cost: Approximately $120 per night

