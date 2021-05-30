Pro-Palestine March Draws Hundreds To Takeover Over Scott Road

604 Now | @604now | May 30, 2021
News
scott road palestine protest

Traffic along Scott Road was at a standstill late Sunday afternoon as a demonstration in support of Palestine slowly moved southbound between 96th Avenue and 72nd Ave.

A couple hundred people united to march down Scott Road to raise awareness of the violent conflict in the Middle East.

As a result, Delta Police are encouraging motorists to avoid the area.

More to come.

 

