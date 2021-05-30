Pro-Palestine March Draws Hundreds To Takeover Over Scott Road

Traffic along Scott Road was at a standstill late Sunday afternoon as a demonstration in support of Palestine slowly moved southbound between 96th Avenue and 72nd Ave.
A couple hundred people united to march down Scott Road to raise awareness of the violent conflict in the Middle East.
A little demonstration moving SB Scottroad and 92nd. @NEWS1130Traffic @DailyHiveVan pic.twitter.com/IRESwXpqLa
— Ace Cabebe (@HeyItsIan14) May 30, 2021
As a result, Delta Police are encouraging motorists to avoid the area.
Motorists use caution along Scott Road as there is currently a demonstration taking place. Southbound traffic affected between 96th Avenue and 72nd Ave. Consider alternate route. pic.twitter.com/zQMJeUUjSH
— Delta Police Traffic Unit (@DPDTraffic) May 30, 2021
More to come.
For more Metro Vancouver news and updates, check out our News section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.