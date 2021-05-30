Pro-Palestine March Draws Hundreds To Takeover Over Scott Road

Traffic along Scott Road was at a standstill late Sunday afternoon as a demonstration in support of Palestine slowly moved southbound between 96th Avenue and 72nd Ave.

A couple hundred people united to march down Scott Road to raise awareness of the violent conflict in the Middle East.

As a result, Delta Police are encouraging motorists to avoid the area.

Motorists use caution along Scott Road as there is currently a demonstration taking place. Southbound traffic affected between 96th Avenue and 72nd Ave. Consider alternate route. pic.twitter.com/zQMJeUUjSH — Delta Police Traffic Unit (@DPDTraffic) May 30, 2021

More to come.

For more Metro Vancouver news and updates, check out our News section.