How to Score an Entire Blaze Pizza for Just $3.14 Right Now

March 14th is approaching which means it’s nearly Pi Day – and Blaze Pizza is ready to celebrate.

The pizza shop is offering an 11-inch pizza for just $3.14. But this year, the annual event is going to happen a little differently.

RELATED: Dairy Queen Is Offering a Buy-One-Get-One Deal This Month

While the company usually gives out the deal on March 14th at all of its locations, now the company will offer it through their app.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members are of paramount importance to us, so instead of offering $3.14 pizzas on March 14th at our restaurants, we will be offering the Blaze Pi Day reward to all app users through the Blaze app,” the company wrote in a statement.

So now instead, the deal is redeemable from Monday, March 16th to December 31, 2020.

You just have to ensure you download the company’s app before 11:59 pm on Sunday, March 15th. If you do that, you will automatically get the new Pi Day reward, which you can use in-store.

The Blaze Pizza Pi Day deal has changed in regards to the Coronavirus pandemic to ensure safety. Other events are postponing or cancelling throughout Vancouver, including Ted Talks and the 420 Festival.

For more stories in Vancouver, check out our News section.